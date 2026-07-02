NEET PG 2026 Registration Begins: Check How To Apply, Documents Required, Important Guidelines

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 registration. The NEET PG application form can be filled till July 21. Candidates wishing to apply for NEET PG 2026 can fill out their applications on the official portal, natboard.edu.in.

Has NEET PG 2026 Registration Started?

Yes, the NBE has released the NEET PG 2026 application form on its official website. Candidates have to register, pay the application fee, upload documents, select the exam centre and submit the application form within the stipulated date and time, which is July 21.

How to Apply for NEET PG 2026?

The NEET PG 2026 application form has been released at nbe.edu.in. check the given below points on how to apply.

Complete the NEET PG registration form

Fill out the application form by submitting personal details, qualification details, test state selection and upload the mandatory documents.

Upload the photographs, signature and thumb impression.

Pay the required application fee.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

NEET PG 2026 Exam Pattern Revised

The NBE has revised the exam pattern of NEET PG 2026. As per the revised paper pattern, the total questions in NEET PG 2026 has been reduced to 180 from 200. However, the time duration for completing the question paper is 3 hours and 30 minutes. The exam is conducted online in computer based mode across India. Once the registration window is closed, the correction window will be opened from July 25 to 28. The exam is scheduled on August 30.

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