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Home > Education News > NEET PG 2026 Registration Closing Today At natboard.edu.in; Will NBE Extend Deadline As Edit Window Approaches

NEET PG 2026 Registration Closing Today At natboard.edu.in; Will NBE Extend Deadline As Edit Window Approaches

NBE will open NEET PG correction window from July 25. Through the edit window, candidates can modify or change the specific details in the application form.

NEET PG 2026 Registration Closing Today At natboard.edu.in; Will NBE Extend Deadline As Edit Window Approaches

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 16:41 IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the NEET PG 2026 registration today, July 21. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) can fill and submit the application form till the deadline. As of now, there has been no official announcement on NEET PG 2026 date extension. 

How to Fill NEET PG 2026 Application Form?

To fill the application form of NEET PG 2026, candidates are required to follow the given below steps. 

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  • Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

  • Select Examinations and click on NEET-PG

  • Now click on ‘Application Link’.

  • Complete registration.

  • After registration, fill out the NEET PG application form.

  • Upload an image and pay an application fee.

  • Select exam centres

  • Pay the application fee

  • Submit the NEET PG exam form 2026 and take a printout of the confirmation page for reference

NEET PG Application Fee 2026

Candidates are required to submit the application form along with registration fee. No exam form will be accepted without an application fee. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 3500. While SC,ST & PwD candidates are required to submit only Rs 2500. 

NEET PG 2026 Edit Window 

NBE will open NEET PG correction window from July 25. Through the edit window, candidates can modify or change the specific details in the application form. Once the window is closed, no student will be allowed to edit the application form. 

NEET PG Exam Date 2026

The NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations on August 30, 2026. The admit card for the same will be released on August 27. The result will be declared on September 30. 

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NEET PG 2026 Registration Closing Today At natboard.edu.in; Will NBE Extend Deadline As Edit Window Approaches
Tags: home-hero-pos-5NEET PG Application 2026NEET PG Application Fee 2026NEET PG application formNEET PG application form 2026NEET PG correction window

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NEET PG 2026 Registration Closing Today At natboard.edu.in; Will NBE Extend Deadline As Edit Window Approaches
NEET PG 2026 Registration Closing Today At natboard.edu.in; Will NBE Extend Deadline As Edit Window Approaches
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