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Home > Education News > Re NEET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT For Codes 50,60,70,80: Know How to Download Provisional Answer Key, Calcuate Scores Here

Re NEET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT For Codes 50,60,70,80: Know How to Download Provisional Answer Key, Calcuate Scores Here

The NTA has released the provisional NEET answer key for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam held on June 21 and opened the objection window until June 28, 11:50 PM.

NEET answer key out
NEET answer key out

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-25 21:21 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the challenge portal for the provisional NEET answer key of NEET (UG) 2026 held as the re-test on June 21. Students who had appeared for the test can now check the NEET answer key available on the official website, https://neet.nta.nic.in, and file challenges if they feel any of the answers need to be reviewed. According to the announcement by the organization, the challenge portal will be operational from June 25 till June 28, 2026, up to 11:50 PM.

As stated in an announcement on social media by the NTA, students are advised to go through the NEET answer key and file objections wherever applicable. The provisional answers have been made available on the official NEET website.

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Challenging the NEET answer key requires evidence and a one-time final submission

For disputing the NEET Answer Key, it is necessary for the students to visit the official website, input the Question Paper Series Code that can be seen on the cover page of their test booklet, and choose the question(s) against which the appeal is being filed. In addition to this, it is also necessary to attach relevant proof from NCERT textbooks.

NTA has fixed the challenge fee at ₹200 per question. The agency said the amount will be fully refunded if the objection is accepted after review. However, candidates have been advised to verify all details carefully before proceeding, as submission of a NEET answer key challenge is a one-time process and cannot be modified later.

Expert review of NEET answer key objections to run alongside OMR evaluation

According to NTA, expert scrutiny of all objections will take place simultaneously with OMR sheet scanning. The agency said this step is aimed at ensuring that the final NEET answer key is prepared quickly and accurately, helping authorities declare results at the earliest possible date.

Students seeking assistance regarding the NEET answer key challenge process can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in. The agency has urged candidates to complete the process within the deadline, as no challenges will be accepted after the window closes on June 28.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Official Websites and How to Check Scorecard   

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Re NEET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT For Codes 50,60,70,80: Know How to Download Provisional Answer Key, Calcuate Scores Here
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Re NEET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT For Codes 50,60,70,80: Know How to Download Provisional Answer Key, Calcuate Scores Here
Re NEET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT For Codes 50,60,70,80: Know How to Download Provisional Answer Key, Calcuate Scores Here
Re NEET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT For Codes 50,60,70,80: Know How to Download Provisional Answer Key, Calcuate Scores Here
Re NEET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT For Codes 50,60,70,80: Know How to Download Provisional Answer Key, Calcuate Scores Here

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