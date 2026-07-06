NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Begins: Here’s Who Must Update Bank Account Details Before July 7

The National Testing Agency has issued an important update regarding the application fee refund for NEET UG 2026 candidates. The testing agency has already begun the refund process for students whose bank account details have been successfully verified.

Many candidates would miss receiving their refund because of incorrect or incomplete banking information. To help students complete the process, the NTA has provided one final opportunity to update or confirm bank account details. The deadline to submit the correct information is July 7.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Who Should Update Their Bank Details?

The final correction window is meant for candidates who:

Did not submit bank details: Students who have not yet provided their bank account information must complete the process before the deadline.

Entered incorrect information: Candidates who mistakenly entered the wrong account number, IFSC code, or other banking details should correct them immediately.

Bank details could not be verified: If the submitted information failed the verification process, candidates need to update their details to remain eligible for the refund.

Refund process is still pending: Students who qualify for the fee refund but have not yet completed the required formalities should also use this opportunity.



Over 8.29 Lakh Candidates Have Updated Their Details

According to the NTA, 8,29,510 candidates have already corrected or confirmed their bank account details through the official portal. The agency has expressed concern that many eligible students are yet to complete the process and could lose their refund if they miss the July 7 deadline.

How to Update Your Bank Details?

Candidates can update their information by following these steps:

Visit the official NEET UG website.

Click on the link titled “Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on 03 May 2026).”

Log in using your application credentials.

Review your bank account details carefully.

Correct any errors and submit the updated information.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Verify Everything Before Final Submission

The NTA has also stated that once candidates submit their updated bank details, the information will be treated as final. No further correction will be allowed after submission.