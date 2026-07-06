NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Begins: Here’s Who Must Update Bank Account Details Before July 7

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Who Should Update Their Bank Details?
- Did not submit bank details: Students who have not yet provided their bank account information must complete the process before the deadline.
- Entered incorrect information: Candidates who mistakenly entered the wrong account number, IFSC code, or other banking details should correct them immediately.
- Bank details could not be verified: If the submitted information failed the verification process, candidates need to update their details to remain eligible for the refund.
- Refund process is still pending: Students who qualify for the fee refund but have not yet completed the required formalities should also use this opportunity.
Over 8.29 Lakh Candidates Have Updated Their Details
How to Update Your Bank Details?
- Visit the official NEET UG website.
- Click on the link titled “Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on 03 May 2026).”
- Log in using your application credentials.
- Review your bank account details carefully.
- Correct any errors and submit the updated information.
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
- Verify Everything Before Final Submission