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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security

NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification regarding the claims of a paper leak in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security
NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 09:55 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied claims of a paper leak in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, saying a viral video spread over social media is fake and misleading. The clarification follows that the video led to rumours among students and parents shortly after the re-exam took place on June 21. According to the testing agency, the re-examination took place under stringent security protocols and extensive surveillance to ensure a smooth and transparent process for all candidates. The NTA, which issued the statement, called for stemming the spread of misinformation and is taking legal action against the people who posted and shared the video.

What did NTA say about the viral NEET UG 2026 video

The NTA said that the authorities responsible for the re-examination have examined the claims made in the viral video and found no evidence of any such leak. The testing agency said the video being circulated on social media is fake and meant to trick students.

Officials added that such rumours can create unnecessary fear among candidates and their families, especially at a crucial juncture in their admission process. The agency asked aspirants to verify the information from official sources before believing or sharing it on social media.

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How was NEET UG 2026 re-exam held

The NTA said that the re-exam was conducted under stringent security arrangements at all examination centres, and surveillance was carried out to ensure smooth attainment of the examination. The agency assured that all due steps were taken to ensure complete integrity and transparency. The officials said the re-examination was conducted smoothly without any available confirmation of misbehaviour or breaches of security.

Why is NTA cracking down on fake posts

The testing body has laid emphasis on how breaching or counterfeiting any relevant content constitutes a severe offence. The NTA statement said it is taking strict steps against those who spread misinformation and false content regarding the examination. The announcement said that fake claims could potentially weaken the belief in national-level entrance examinations and could fool lakhs of students unnecessarily who are looking for results to secure admissions in other examinations.

Who is looking into the allegations of NEET UG leak

The NTA said it is coordinating with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and other law-enforcement agencies to trace the source of the viral video and track the culprits who have made this spread. Relevant officials said the matter is under enquiry, and due course action will be taken as per the law. The agency underscored its resolve to ensure the credibility of the exam system.

What instructions have been given to the students by the NTA

The exam authority warned students, parents and the public that they should not take help from unverified social media ports about the NEET UG 2026 re-exam; candidates have been asked to read and follow only the official notices and updates from NTA. The agency said the notifications on answer keys, objections and results will come through the authorised channels so that the students get the correct information.

When will NEET UG 2026 answer key be released

The NTA hasn’t given a specific date yet; however, the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam should arrive on about June 28, after which candidates can download the same from the official NEET website and check their answers. The students will have an opportunity to submit objections in the given window. The agency will analyse all challenges and release the final answer key, which will provide the basis for the results.

Also Read: CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

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NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security
Tags: neet ugNEET UG 2026NEET UG 2026 answer keyNEET UG 2026 re exam

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NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security
NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security
NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security
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