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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: 24 Arrested in Bihar as Police Bust Alleged Rs 40 Lakh Solver Gang

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: 24 Arrested in Bihar as Police Bust Alleged Rs 40 Lakh Solver Gang

Bihar Police arrested 24 people, including medical students and biometric verification staff, after uncovering an alleged NEET UG 2026 proxy examination racket in Lakhisarai.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: 24 Arrested in Bihar as Police Bust Alleged Rs 40 Lakh Solver Gang
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: 24 Arrested in Bihar as Police Bust Alleged Rs 40 Lakh Solver Gang

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 11:24 IST

Bihar Police have busted a cheating scandal after arresting 24 people, including medical students as well as biometric verification staff, in the city of Lakhisarai, one day after the NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted across the country. Police suspect the group had cheated the medical entrance test. Police allegedly found evidence of a cheating network that performed impersonation and involved proxy candidates in competitive examinations, among other things.

The group was accused of arranging for candidates to appear for exams on behalf of registered candidates in exchange for investments. Investigators say preliminary investigations have shown deals worth Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh for the purpose of securing admissions through fraud.

Who were those arrested in the exam racket in Bihar

Among the accused are medical students who were enrolled in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Gaya Medical College, AIIMS Raebareli and Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Police have apprehended 14 employees of a company which was engaged in biometric verification at exam centres. Some members of the group are suspected to have used the affairs of the exam system to facilitate impersonation. The identities of all charged persons and their roles in the plot are being ascertained.

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How was a proxy exam network uncovered

The interrogators were on the cusp of a raid on Government High School Hasanpur, KRK Higher Secondary School and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Lakhisarai district. The police said it discovered mobile phones, documents and other items that were part of the conspiracy. Evidence in those detentions will be scrutinised to discover how the plot operated and whether other centres were also involved.

Role of staff involved in biometric verification

A number of the employees involved in biometric verification had aided criminals in accessing examination centres to carry out their crimes, investigators have alleged. The police officials have filed chargesheets saying that these employees helped the criminals get into the examination locations by collusion.

Towards that end, a medical student had tried to enter an examination centre by presenting a staff identity card of a biometric verification team member. The student was arrested, and the investigation has led to the arrest of several other suspects, according to police officials.

When was NEET UG 2026 re-exam conducted

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conceived on 21 June in India and 14 overseas centres after the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination owing to allegations of a paper leak. The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was given by more than 22 lakh candidates in 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and in 14 international locations. 

The examination was conducted with concerted security measures by central and state forces and upgraded monitoring systems. The recent arrests have added more layers to the probe into the examination. Police officials have said that more arrests are expected as the investigation goes on and more leads are examined. 

Also Read: AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Qualifying Marks and Download Process

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: 24 Arrested in Bihar as Police Bust Alleged Rs 40 Lakh Solver Gang
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: 24 Arrested in Bihar as Police Bust Alleged Rs 40 Lakh Solver Gang
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