NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer key challenge begins at neet.nta.nic.in; check fee, last date and steps to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the challenge window for the provisional answer key to NEET UG 2026 re-examination, thereby allowing candidates to put forward objections against answers they think are wrong. The challenge facility runs till 11.50 pm on June 28 and is available on the official NEET file.

The provisional answer key to the NEET UG 2026 re-exam has been released for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination held on June 21. Candidates are required to submit their objections along with proper academic evidence fetched from NCERT textbooks or standard reference books – under circumstances that permit it. As per the NTA, only objections that have been supported by suitable paperwork are eligible to be considered for the review process.

What to do to challenge the NEET UG 2026 answer key

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key are required to log in to the official NEET portal with their application credentials. Next, the candidate is required to enter the question paper series code printed on the cover page of their answer slip before selecting the questions they wish to challenge.

Applicants have to upload supporting documents to justify their claim and then make an online payment before submitting the challenge. The agency has advised candidates to cross-check all details before final submission, as the posted request cannot be edited and modified.

What is the NEET UG answer key challenge fee

The NTA has settled the challenge fee at Rs 200 per question. The fee should be paid while submitting the objection

‘It will be refunded only if the challenge given is accepted after examination by the expert panel; otherwise, the processing fee will be non-refundable,’ the agency clarified. Therefore, candidates are reminded to lodge the challenge only if they have academic proof to vindicate their claim.

How will the NTA examine the answer key objections

The NTA has announced that all objections posted within the set deadline will be considered by subject experts. The review will run concurrently with the scanning and examination of candidates’ OMR answer sheets to avoid delaying the completion of the overall examination process

If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly before the preparation of the final answer key. The final version will be used for evaluating candidates’ responses and determining their scores.

When will the NEET UG 2026 re-exam result be declared

Although the NTA has not announced a date for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam result announcement, it has said that the parallel review of answer key challenges and OMR evaluation has been scheduled to quickly announce results.

Candidates have been told to consult only the official NEET website for all updates pertaining to the answer key, final answer key and result announcement. The agency has also announced its official helpline and email support for candidates encountering issues during the challenge process.

The answer key challenge is a critical stage in the exam cycle, in which candidates may request changes before the release of the final answer key. After completing the expert review and integrating all valid concerns, the NTA will publish the final answer key. The same will be used as a reference to declare the results of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.



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