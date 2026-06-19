NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: How To Spot Fake NTA WhatsApp Alerts Before NEET Re-Exam & How to Download Admit Card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started using WhatsApp to release important updates to over a million students two days ahead of the NEET UG 2026- re examination. And the agency has also said that some scammers are basically using the same platform to target candidates. Here is a short guide to notice fraud messages, so students can figure out what’s official, and what’s not, and then spot the difference between them.

How To Spot Fake NTA WhatsApp Alerts Before NEET Re-Exam

Amid a series of posts, reels and videos doing rounds on social media, claiming that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination paper has been “leaked”, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh has outright dismissed the whole thing as “fake” and in a way he also stressed that the question papers are staying secure.

The NTA has furthermore ramped up its outreach to candidates through social media, basically asking them not to get trapped by misinformation. On Friday, the agency said it is pushing SMS, email and WhatsApp reminders to candidates so they can download their admit cards for the re-examination.

It also warned students not to trust any fraudulent messages, and it added clarity that official updates will come only from the sender ID “NICPEP” and the email address “no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in”. The agency underlined it will never ask for any payments, it will never share question papers, and it will not send admit cards via unofficial links. Candidates who have already downloaded their admit cards should not download them again.

How to Download NEET Admit Card

To be able to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam , students should download their admit card before the exam, directly from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The admit card that had been issued for the May 3 exam, will not be valid for the re-exam.

NTA has also suggested that candidates enter the website address straight into the browser instead of just clicking links that arrive via SMS, email or social media. This small habit can help you sidestep online scams, and fake sites.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam on June 21; Check Admit Card, Exam Timings and Guidelines