NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam on June 21; Check Admit Card, Exam Timings and Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct re-NEET UG 2026 from 21 June, with more than 22 lakh medical aspirants set to appear for this entrance test all over the country. The examination will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, making it one of the biggest and most closely followed entrance exams in India.

The agency has released the admit cards, implemented new measures for the students’ convenience and introduced stringent security protocols to make the testing process smoother and error-free. Candidates are advised to closely read all the instructions related to the exam day and to stay vigil and be attentive towards the NTA’s updates.

How to download the re-NEET UG 2026 admit card

The Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card has been released by the NTA on the official portal. The hall ticket can be downloaded by the candidates by using their application number and by logging in.

The agency has revealed that at least 10 lakh candidates out of more than 20 lakh have already downloaded the admit cards. The document includes important information such as the examination centre address, reporting time, candidate details and instructions on what has to be followed on the exam day. NTA urges students to cross-check information mentioned on the admit card and to bring along the necessary documents to the exam centre.

What are the exam-day rule changes for the new re-NEET UG 2026

The conducting body said several modifications will be made after taking into account suggestions from candidates. One of the amendments will see two pages added in the question book for rough work. These will be inserted just after the instruction part of the paper and will appear in the English and the regional language versions too.

Along with this, candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes for attendance and identity verification and to settle into the examination process. The intention is to give students ample time and space to complete the test without stress.

Why has NTA increased security checks

The authorities have now outlined certain measures to curb the spread of false information and to preserve the integrity of the examination process.

In this regard, cutting access to Telegram until June 22 has reportedly been announced, and the edit function has been turned off until June 30. The goal is to prevent the spread of certain unverified allegations and misinformation about the exam.

The NTA said no person, no organisation or no web portal has any clue about the question paper even before the exam and asked candidates to ignore the rumours of the paper leak.

What is the portal of NTA for suspicious claims

To monitor better, the agency has set up a separate online hub where students, parents, coaching institutions and the public could raise concerns regarding suspicious claims related to the examination.

The portal would enable stakeholders to put forward serious allegations such as fraud, word warfare and other combined threats towards candidates. Officials have said that every report with sufficient credibility would be sifted out carefully. The move is expected to bring in transparency and trust among students on the eve of the exam.

What do candidates need to know about the fee refund correction facility

The NTA has also opened an allotment for candidates to correct their claims for fee refunds. The agency has advised applicants to check the beneficiary account details before proceeding with the correction request. Candidates are advised to be careful, as a wrong bank account number could result in a delay in the refund process. Since the examination is around the corner, candidates are advised to undertake the final preparations, abide by the official directions, and depend only on the official notifications issued by the NTA.

With more than 22 lakh candidates slated to take the re-NEET UG 2026 exam, the authorities are working to ensure that the exam proceedings are conducted smoothly and fairly at all the centres.

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