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Home > Education News > NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Why Telegram Faces Temporary Restrictions Ahead of June 21 Test

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Why Telegram Faces Temporary Restrictions Ahead of June 21 Test

The National Testing Agency has supported temporary restrictions on Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, citing concerns over fake paper leak claims and exam-related fraud.

NEET UG Re-exam 2026
NEET UG Re-exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 11:50 IST

A few days before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has signed off on the Centre’s decision that imposes temporary restrictions on Telegram in India, raising concerns over the spread of fake news and fake news leaks of exam papers. The restrictions are allowed to take effect until mid-June (June 22), when the re-exam is due to take place on June 21.

Why was Telegram banned before the NEET-UG 2026

The government move is taken on the recommendation of the NTA, which has criticised the role of Telegram channels in spreading misinformation related to examinations. The agency has expressed its concerns over organised groups using the platform to spread rumours of exam paper leaks and the exploitation of anxious exam-going students. Besides, these platforms can also spread scepticism about the examination process among students and the general public. The temporary ban is ordered for the protection of the examination process and to curb the spread of unverified content.

What concerns are regarding Telegram’s edit feature that NTA has highlighted

Telegram’s text editing feature is among the highlights of NTA’s message. The agency says some users have fraudulently edited older posts, freshly attaching actual question papers after the examinations.

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Due to the original timestamp remaining, it creates the appearance that questions were leaked before the examinations. Officials said the edited posts were then shared by users on other media, turning into rumours and misinfo.

Why fake paper leaks are harmful for NEET aspirants

NEET is one of the biggest examinations in India, with lakhs of students competing for admissions to medical colleges. So rumours like ‘question leak’ can create a lot of confusion, stress and anxiety among aspirants.

Further, experts say fake rumours can also be used as a tool for cheating. Oppressive groups offer to hack or provide a leaked question paper with guaranteed success for a fee and are targeting aspirants and parents during the exam season. The increased monitoring of online media can reduce the chances of spreading such rumours.

What are the temporary restrictions on Telegram

As per the announced action, Telegram has reportedly been blocked in India for a specific period. Telegram has also been told not to allow editing messages on the platform in India until June 30. These are preventive measures taken by the government to ensure the sanctity of the examination and to curb any possible digital manipulation during this sensitive period. The authorities have stated that the measures taken are for a fleeting period and a specific purpose to avoid rumours and misinformation amid the NEET re-examination.

How NTA is ensuring exam security

This year’s debate over exam security is not the first. In recent years, authorities have taken robust measures to ensure exam security. Apart from better monitoring, they have also started paying attention to digital channels that could be misused to spread misinformation or malpractice. It has been reiterated by the NTA that they are delivering the NEET exam free from any malpractice and urged students to stay away from rumours and to check only official notifications for any updates regarding NEET-UG 2026.

As the re-exam is about to begin, the authorities have decided to avoid any distractions caused by rumours, misinformation and fake claims that could spread online and disrupt candidates’ preparation.

Also Read: UPSC Quiz: Who Was the Youngest Freedom Fighter Hanged by the British?

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NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Why Telegram Faces Temporary Restrictions Ahead of June 21 Test
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NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Why Telegram Faces Temporary Restrictions Ahead of June 21 Test
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