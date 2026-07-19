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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch, NTA Issues Legal Warning

NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch, NTA Issues Legal Warning

NEET UG 2026 results have sparked fresh controversy as several students allege OMR sheet mismatches and demand an investigation. The NTA says it is reviewing complaints and warns that submitting fake or AI-generated OMRs could invite legal action.

NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch. Photo: Canva
NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 08:23 IST

The NEET exam has remained in the spotlight since the announcement of the re-exam which triggered widespread debate. Now, after the NEET UG 2026 results were declared, another controversy has taken place. Several students claimed that the OMR sheets uploaded by the National Testing Agency (NTA) do not match the answer sheets. Candidates are now demanding an investigation into the alleged discrepancies. Meanwhile, NTA has said it is closely examining all complaints and warned students against submitting fake or AI-generated OMR sheets that could invite legal action. 

Students Demand Probe Over OMR Sheet Mismatch 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2026 results on Thursday. 11.21 lakh candidates have now qualified for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical courses. 

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The agency said the results were declared on time to keep the counselling and admission process on schedule. The final answer key was released before the results. 

However, after the results were announced, several students alleged that the OMR sheets uploaded by the NTA did not match the answers they had marked during the exam. 

NTA Warns Against Fake, AI-Generated OMRs 

NTA has issued a statement urging candidates not to submit fake or AI-generated OMRs, as it could lead to legal action. 



The National Testing Agency said, “NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinizing all complaints. In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake / AI generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant.” 

Students on Social Media on NEET UG 2026 Result OMR Sheets 

One user wrote, “I am Ibtesham Nasar, a NEET UG 2026 candidate. Based on my responses in the Re NEET 2026, I was expecting around 595 marks. However, the result declared my score to be around 60. When NTA uploaded my OMR, I was shocked. The OMR didn’t match the answers I marked during the exam.”



The candidate alleged that the uploaded OMR sheet showed a completely different pattern: “The uploaded OMR contains a completely different bubble pattern from what I actually filled. Even more concerning, I had intentionally left 12 questions unanswered, but the uploaded OMR shows every question bubbled. I carefully compared the uploaded OMR with my question paper on which I had marked my responses during the exam. A large number of answers did not match. This discrepancy deserves an immediate investigation.”

Another user said, “@NTA_Exams I WAS SCORING 300 MARKS BUT GOT 250 MARKS IN MY RESULT. WHERE IS MY 50 MARKS ? EVEN I CHECKED MY ANSWER KEY ACCORDING TO YOUR ANSWER KEY AND IT IS SHOWING 300 MARKS BY CALCULATING ACCORDING TO THE RULES ( NEGATIVE MARKING ALSO ) SO WHERE IS 50 MARKS ? #NEETSCAM #NEET,”

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check Result Via DigiLocker 

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NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch, NTA Issues Legal Warning
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NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch, NTA Issues Legal Warning

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NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch, NTA Issues Legal Warning
NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch, NTA Issues Legal Warning
NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch, NTA Issues Legal Warning
NEET UG 2026 Result: Students Flag OMR Sheet Mismatch, NTA Issues Legal Warning

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