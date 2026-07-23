NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Schedule, Key Dates, Cut-Off To Release Soon At mcc.nic.in; Details

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule soon on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Around 11.28 lakh candidates who qualified for NEET UG 2026 and are now looking to secure admission for MBBS and BDS courses are basically waiting for the counselling dates to drop. As per the National Medical Commission (NMC) seat matrix, this year 1,36,939 seats will be available via the MCC counselling process. As per last year schedule, the MCC shared the counselling schedule on July 12, 2025. Registration for Round 1 started on July 21, and then the first seat allotment result was announced on July 31, 2025.

How to Register for NEET UG Counselling 2026

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in .

Register yourself and pay the counselling fee along with the refundable security deposit.

Select your preferred colleges and courses, then lock your choices.

Check the seat allotment result once it is announced.

If you are allotted a seat, report to the assigned medical college to complete the admission process.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Seats Under MCC

Documents Required for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026

NEET UG Admit Card

NEET UG Scorecard

Class 10 Certificate and Mark Sheet (for date of birth)

Class 12 Certificate and Mark Sheet

Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Driving Licence/Passport)

Eight Passport-Size Photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Now, Check Direct Link & Important Details