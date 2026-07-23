NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Schedule, Key Dates, Cut-Off To Release Soon At mcc.nic.in; Details

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule soon on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Around 11.28 lakh candidates who qualified for NEET UG 2026 and are now looking to secure admission for MBBS and BDS courses are basically waiting for the counselling dates to drop. As per the National Medical Commission (NMC) seat matrix, this year 1,36,939 seats will be available via the MCC counselling process. As per last year schedule, the MCC shared the counselling schedule on July 12, 2025. Registration for Round 1 started on July 21, and then the first seat allotment result was announced on July 31, 2025.
How to Register for NEET UG Counselling 2026
- Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
- Register yourself and pay the counselling fee along with the refundable security deposit.
- Select your preferred colleges and courses, then lock your choices.
- Check the seat allotment result once it is announced.
- If you are allotted a seat, report to the assigned medical college to complete the admission process.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: Seats Under MCC
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Category
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Seats Covered Under MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026
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15% All India Quota (AIQ)
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MBBS and BDS seats of participating states
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Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
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100% MBBS and BDS seats (Open Category)
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AIIMS
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100% MBBS seats across all AIIMS institutions
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JIPMER
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Open seats and internal (Domicile) seats at Puducherry and Karaikal campuses
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Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
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Open and internal seats
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Delhi University (DU) & IP University
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85% Internal quota/Domicile seats, including VMMC, ABVIMS and ESIC Dental
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Jamia Millia Islamia
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Open seats in the Faculty of Dentistry and internal seats
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ESIC
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15% All India Quota seats and Insured Persons (IP) quota seats
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Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)
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Registration only
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B.Sc Nursing
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100% seats of selected Central B.Sc Nursing Institutes
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Deemed Universities
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100% seats
Documents Required for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026
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NEET UG Admit Card
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NEET UG Scorecard
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Class 10 Certificate and Mark Sheet (for date of birth)
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Class 12 Certificate and Mark Sheet
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Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Driving Licence/Passport)
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Eight Passport-Size Photographs
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Provisional Allotment Letter
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Caste Certificate (if applicable)
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PwD Certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Now, Check Direct Link & Important Details
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