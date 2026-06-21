NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Burqa-Wearing Candidate Faces Entry Hurdle In Rajasthan’s Ajmer Amid Dress Code Confusion

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: A fresh controversy now stands after the NEET UG 2026 re-exam held on June 21 at Ajmer district when a candidate wearing Burqa was allegedly stopped at the gate of the examination centre. The candidate Kulsum Bano, was accompanied by her father from Beawar to take the medical entrance test which has been re-conducted after the previous paper released on May 3 was cancelled. However, she claims that the security personnel at the centre warned them that religious garb like Burqa and Hijab is prohibited within the exam hall. They were asked to take them off before entering. That led the candidates to argue over the dress code rules for the exam day.
What did the candidate Kulsum Bano say?
Bano said while speaking to reporters, she had appeared for the earlier exam in the same attire and questioned the restriction. She also claimed that if she had to choose between the exam and her identity, she would prioritise the latter. “If I am not allowed in this attire, I will not take the exam,” she said, alleging inconsistency in enforcement.
#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: A Burqa-wearing candidate was allegedly denied entry at a medical entrance exam centre ahead of the NEET examination today.
A candidate, named Kulsum Bano, says, “I have come from Beawar to take the NEET exam. When I took the exam on May 3rd, I was in… pic.twitter.com/3TVNnYk52n
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
Her father, Mohammad Aalim, said they requested a female staff member for frisking, but it was not provided. He argued that existing rules permit religious attire during examinations, stating that students should not be barred if they follow identification and security protocols.
NTA dress code
In general, candidates could wear religious clothes during NEET test as per the regulations of the National Testing Agency (NTA) provided proper security checks are done. If a candidate refuses to be frisked, he or she could be allowed to sit the exam based on the cooperation given by other candidates.
Ajmer Police later clarified that the matter was resolved after initial confusion over procedures. Officials said all candidates were allowed entry smoothly. Meanwhile, the NEET UG re-exam is being conducted under tight security, with CCTV monitoring and jammers deployed across centres to prevent malpractice.
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Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes journalism plays a crucial role in amplifying unheard voices and bringing attention to issues that truly matter. Sofia has contributed articles to The New Indian Express, Youth Ki Awaaz, and Maktoob Media. She is also a recipient of the 2025 Laadli Media Awards for gender sensitivity. Beyond the newsroom, she is a music enthusiast who enjoys singing. Connect with Sofia on X: https://x.com/SBCism