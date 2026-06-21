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Home > Education News > NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Burqa-Wearing Candidate Faces Entry Hurdle In Rajasthan’s Ajmer Amid Dress Code Confusion

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Burqa-Wearing Candidate Faces Entry Hurdle In Rajasthan’s Ajmer Amid Dress Code Confusion

A NEET UG 2026 aspirant was allegedly stopped at an Ajmer exam centre over wearing a burqa, sparking confusion over dress code rules. The issue was later resolved by authorities, and the re-exam continued smoothly under strict security arrangements.

NEET UG 2026 aspirant was allegedly stopped at an Ajmer exam centre. (Photo: X/ANI)
NEET UG 2026 aspirant was allegedly stopped at an Ajmer exam centre. (Photo: X/ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 15:50 IST

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: A fresh controversy now stands after the NEET UG 2026 re-exam held on June 21 at Ajmer district when a candidate wearing Burqa was allegedly stopped at the gate of the examination centre. The candidate Kulsum Bano, was accompanied by her father from Beawar to take the medical entrance test which has been re-conducted after the previous paper released on May 3 was cancelled. However, she claims that the security personnel at the centre warned them that religious garb like Burqa and Hijab is prohibited within the exam hall. They were asked to take them off before entering. That led the candidates to argue over the dress code rules for the exam day.

What did the candidate Kulsum Bano say?

Bano said while speaking to reporters, she had appeared for the earlier exam in the same attire and questioned the restriction. She also claimed that if she had to choose between the exam and her identity, she would prioritise the latter. “If I am not allowed in this attire, I will not take the exam,” she said, alleging inconsistency in enforcement.



Her father, Mohammad Aalim, said they requested a female staff member for frisking, but it was not provided. He argued that existing rules permit religious attire during examinations, stating that students should not be barred if they follow identification and security protocols.

NTA dress code

In general, candidates could wear religious clothes during NEET test as per the regulations of the National Testing Agency (NTA) provided proper security checks are done. If a candidate refuses to be frisked, he or she could be allowed to sit the exam based on the cooperation given by other candidates.

Ajmer Police later clarified that the matter was resolved after initial confusion over procedures. Officials said all candidates were allowed entry smoothly. Meanwhile, the NEET UG re-exam is being conducted under tight security, with CCTV monitoring and jammers deployed across centres to prevent malpractice.

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Test Today For 22 Lakh+ Students: From Paper Leak Row To Re-Exam, Full Timeline

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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Burqa-Wearing Candidate Faces Entry Hurdle In Rajasthan’s Ajmer Amid Dress Code Confusion
Tags: Ajmer NEEThome-hero-pos-3Kulsum Bano NEETNEET burqaNEET UG 2026NEET UG 2026 news

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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Burqa-Wearing Candidate Faces Entry Hurdle In Rajasthan’s Ajmer Amid Dress Code Confusion
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Burqa-Wearing Candidate Faces Entry Hurdle In Rajasthan’s Ajmer Amid Dress Code Confusion
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Burqa-Wearing Candidate Faces Entry Hurdle In Rajasthan’s Ajmer Amid Dress Code Confusion
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Burqa-Wearing Candidate Faces Entry Hurdle In Rajasthan’s Ajmer Amid Dress Code Confusion

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