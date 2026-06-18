NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Candidates Must Know Before Exam Day- Dress Code, Assistance & All Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 on June 21 through pen-and-paper mode. Having released the admit card and with more than 16 lakh aspirants preparing for the exam, the board has released vital guidelines regarding exam day protocols, proper attire, documents to be carried and assistance to apply for students.

Is NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 confirmed on June 21?

Yes. NTA has confirmed that NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 will be conducted on June 21, 2026, as per the normal schedule. The board has refuted any rumours of delay and encouraged candidates to pay attention only to official updates.

How can candidates download the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 admit card?

Candidates can download their admit card from neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has enabled direct access without mandatory fee refund verification. Students can choose between “refund now” or “refund later” options while downloading the hall ticket.

What documents are required at the NEET exam centre?

Candidates must carry:

Admit card and self-declaration form

Valid photo ID proof

Passport-size photograph

PwD certificate and scribe-related documents (if applicable)

Without these, entry will not be permitted.

Candidates must print their admit card, paste the same photograph used in the application form, and sign the self-declaration form before reaching the exam centre. This document is mandatory for verification at entry points.

What is the NEET UG 2026 dress code for candidates?

NTA has issued strict dress guidelines:

Wear simple, light clothing such as t-shirts or shirts

Avoid full sleeves, embroidery, frills, or heavy fabrics

No jewellery, watches, belts, or metallic items allowed

Only open footwear like slippers or sandals permitted

Avoid clothes with multiple pockets or large buttons

What assistance has NTA provided for students?

To support students facing stress and anxiety, NTA has launched the MANAS mental health helpline at 14416. Candidates can seek assistance in the final days leading up to the exam for emotional and psychological support.

Is NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 being postponed?

No. NTA has clearly said that the exam is not postponed. Despite rumours on social media, the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 will be conducted on June 21 as planned. Authorities have warned students against misinformation.

What other preparations are in place for the exam?

Ministry of Education has intensified monitoring, with senior officials deployed across states to ensure smooth conduct of the exam. A central command system has also been set up under NTA to coordinate all activities and maintain exam security.

With exam day approaching, candidates are advised to follow all guidelines carefully, stay updated through official sources, and focus on revision while maintaining calm and confidence.

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