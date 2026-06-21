NEET UG Re-Test Ends: Students Find Physics Harder Than Previous Exam

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination concluded on Sunday, with candidates across the country describing the paper as moderate overall, although many said the Physics section was tougher and more time-consuming than other subjects. The exam was conducted for more than 22 lakh students after the original May 3 examination was cancelled following an alleged question paper leak.

Students from different states shared mixed reactions after leaving examination centres. In New Delhi, one candidate said, “The exam was quite moderate. Physics was quite lengthy, a little bit tougher than last time. Biology was good and Chemistry was moderate.”

Candidates across states report tougher physics section in re-examination

Another candidate in Delhi said, “It was a little harder than last time. It was my first attempt, I will get around 500 marks. The arrangements inside were fine.” Similar feedback emerged from several centres, where students found Biology comparatively easier while Physics required more time.

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, a candidate expressed satisfaction with the exam, saying, “The paper was very good. My preparation was very good, only Physics was a little difficult. Otherwise, it was good overall. Overall, it was a good experience.”

Students in Chennai and Ranchi share similar views on paper difficulty

In Chennai, candidate Tarun said the paper was more challenging than the previous attempt. “I did well but let’s see. The exam was tougher than last time,” he said.

A candidate from Ranchi in Jharkhand also reported a similar pattern across subjects. “The exam was easy to moderate… Biology was easier, chemistry was moderate, and physics was tougher than the last time…” the candidate said.

Massive security arrangements put in place across examination centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) implemented extensive security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-examination. Entry into examination centres involved strict screening procedures, including the use of metal detectors.

Exam rooms were equipped with CCTV cameras under continuous monitoring. Jammers supplied by ECIL and BEL were deployed to prevent any unauthorised communication during the examination.

Thousands of personnel deployed to ensure fair conduct of exam

The NTA stationed two invigilators in every examination room, while more than ten officials were present at each centre. A total of 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric staff members were deployed for face authentication of candidates.

Additionally, around 6,700 observers and more than 100 virtual observers monitored the process. Security arrangements also included an average of 40 to 50 security personnel at every centre.

Candidate welfare measures introduced alongside tight security protocols

Logistical security was strengthened with support from police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force and the Department of Posts. All confidential examination materials were verified at custodian banks before being distributed.

In order to assist both the candidates and their families, the NTA made arrangements for provision of drinking water, ORS, and ambulances at the examination centers. Shaded areas and chairs were arranged for the parents who were waiting outside. Examination rooms had wall clocks and some additional rough sheets, especially for the left-handed students.

The new examination has been conducted after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was canceled owing to fear of leakage of the paper. This issue is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and several arrests have been made.

(with inputs from ANI)

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