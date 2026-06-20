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Home > Education News > NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here’s What Happened Next

NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here’s What Happened Next

NEET UG Re-Test Row: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has resolved the issue involving a Nagpur student who was mistakenly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh confirmed that the candidate has now been reassigned to a centre in Nagpur and will be able to appear for the test in his home city.

NEET UG Re-Test Row
NEET UG Re-Test Row

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 11:13 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh provided clarification on Saturday regarding a Nagpur student who had been assigned an examination center in Abu Dhabi for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Singh informed ANI that the issue has been addressed, and the student has now been designated a testing location in their home city. ‘The problem has been resolved, and the candidate is now set to take the exam in Nagpur,’ he stated.

What Happened Here?

This statement follows reports indicating that a Nagpur student was mistakenly given an international examination center in Abu Dhabi for the upcoming medical entrance re-exam. The announcement comes just one day before the scheduled medical entrance test on June 21, leaving both the candidate and his family anxious. Initially, the student was assigned to Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur for the original NEET exam; however, after rescheduling due to a paper leak incident, he discovered upon downloading his new admit card that his examination center had been changed to Abu Dhabi Indian School in the UAE.

Family Shocked To See An Overseas Center

The student’s family explained that he had selected Nagpur as his top choice when filling out the application, followed by Wardha and Bhandara. They were shocked to see an overseas center listed on the admit card. ‘We cannot possibly send our child abroad for this exam; he doesn’t even have a passport, and there’s no time left for travel arrangements,’ expressed his father, Mohammad Talib. The family has filed a complaint with NTA’s helpline, which has reportedly recognized the error and promised to issue a corrected admit card after verification.

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What Did National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh Say?



NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

Former Maharashtra Education Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed condemned this incident as a significant oversight by NTA and urged immediate action to assign a testing center in either Nagpur or a nearby area for the student. This situation has reignited concerns about NTA’s operational effectiveness amidst ongoing scrutiny regarding examination management practices. In response, NTA has implemented extensive security measures and logistical plans to ensure the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination proceeds smoothly and transparently.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: NTA To Conduct Re-NEET Mock Drill In Odisha: Extensive Arrangements And 132 Exam Centres Across State To Prevent Malpractice

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NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here’s What Happened Next
Tags: Abhishek SinghAbu Dhabi exam centrehome-hero-pos-5Nagpur studentNational Testing AgencyNEET admit cardNEET UG 2026NEET UG re-examNEET UG Re-Test Rownta

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NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here’s What Happened Next

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NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here’s What Happened Next
NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here’s What Happened Next
NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here’s What Happened Next
NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here’s What Happened Next

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