NIFT 2026 Answer Key Release: When and How to Check Responses, And Raise Objections

The NIFT 2026 answer key is set to be released by NTA after reviewing objections and once valid challenges are addressed.

NIFT Exam 2026
NIFT Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 10, 2026 15:26:44 IST

The NIFT 2026 answer key is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates. If any challenges are found to be valid, the provisional answer key is revised and issued as the final answer key.

It is important to note that the NIFT answer key is released only for the General Ability Test (GAT), which consists of objective-type questions. No answer key is issued for the Creative Ability Test (CAT), as it is a drawing-based, subjective paper.

Once released, candidates can download the answer key and their recorded response sheet to calculate the number of correct and incorrect attempts and estimate their expected NIFT score before the declaration of results.

When will the Answer Key be released for NIFT 2026

The NIFT 2026 answer key will be available for download through candidate login. Using the answer key, aspirants can calculate the number of correct responses and estimate their expected NIFT score.

NTA will also open an objection window for the NIFT Entrance Exam 2026. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

The objection window usually remains open for two days from the date of the answer key release. The NIFT 2026 result will be prepared based on the final answer key.

How to download the NIFT 2026 answer key

The NIFT answer key helps candidates verify their responses and predict scores before the declaration of results. Follow the steps below to download the answer key for NIFT GAT 2026:

  • Click on the answer key download link
  • Visit the login page
  • Enter your roll number, programme name, question booklet number, and date of birth
  • The answer key will appear on the screen after successful login
  • Download and save the answer key for reference.

What is the Objection window and challenge process

NTA will open an objection window for candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key. To object, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

 If the objection is found valid by subject experts, the fee is refunded, and the answer key is revised accordingly. The objection window usually remains open for two days from the release date of the provisional key.

What is the marking scheme for NIFT 2026

The NIFT 2026 marking scheme awards one mark for every correct answer, deducts 0.25 marks for each incorrect response due to negative marking, and gives zero marks for unattempted questions.

NTA is expected to release the draft answer key for NIFT GAT 2026 in the third week of February on the official websites, nift.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.

Also read: RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 2:57 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
