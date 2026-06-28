NIFT UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Allotted College, Documents Required For Admission

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT round 1 seat allotment result 2026. The round 1 NIFT seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions has been declared on its official website, nift.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who have filled out their choices can check and access the round 1 seat allotment result. The last date to report to the allotted colleges is July 1.

Steps to Check NIFT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026

To download the round allotment result, candidates will be required to follow the given below steps.

Visit the official NIFT admission website, nift.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the “UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment” link.

Enter roll number, password and security pin.

Click on the sign-in option.

The seat allotment of round 1 NIFT result 2026 will appear

Check the allotted campus and details.

Download and save the NIFT round 1 allotment letter for future reference.

NIFT UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Choice Filling

Candidates who have not been allotted seats in round 1 counselling are eligible for the round 2 counselling. As per the official schedule, for Round -ll, the option to opt for an NRI Sponsored Seat will be available on 3rd July 2O26 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM,” it added. In addition, candidates may modify their choice filling for NIFT 2026 round 2 seat allotment from July 3 to 5. Candidates who failed to report within the stipulated date and time will not be eligible to participate in the subsequent rounds of counseling.

What After NIFT Round 1 Result 2026?

Following the declaration of results, candidates need to download the allotment letter and check the allotted colleges. The next step is to report at the allotted colleges within the stipulated date along with the required documents and tuition fee to secure the admission. Failure of which. Such candidates will not be eligible to participate in the next round of counselling.

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