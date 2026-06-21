‘No One Is Responsible For My Death’: 19-Year-Old Hyderabad NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Before Re-Test

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead in Hyderabad’s Miyapur area a day before the scheduled NEET re-examination, leaving behind a note stating that no one should be held responsible for her death. The tragic incident has once again brought the spotlight on the immense pressure faced by students preparing for one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations. The student, identified as Sheikh Sana, had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and was set to appear for the re-test conducted after the cancellation of the original examination over alleged question paper leak concerns. Police officials said a handwritten note recovered from the room stated, “No one is responsible for my death. I am taking my life.”

Student Was Living With Younger Siblings In Hyderabad

According to police, Sana’s parents are employed in Kuwait, while she was staying in an apartment in Miyapur with her two younger sisters. Family members and relatives living nearby were looking after the children in the absence of their parents.

Investigators said the three sisters had breakfast together on Saturday morning. Sana later went into her room to study and locked the door from inside. Concern grew when she failed to respond to repeated calls from her siblings around lunchtime. When she did not open the door, family members alerted authorities.

Police later found her dead inside the room and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Initial findings have not indicated any foul play.

Academic Pressure Under Investigation

Police officials believe academic stress may have played a significant role in the tragedy. Sana had reportedly been preparing for the medical entrance examination for nearly a year and was determined to secure admission to a medical college. Officials said they are examining whether examination-related anxiety contributed to her decision.

The re-examination was being conducted after the original NEET-UG 2026 test was cancelled for certain candidates amid allegations related to a question paper leak. The uncertainty surrounding the examination process had added to the stress faced by many aspirants across the country.

Growing Concern Over Mental Health Among Aspirants

The Hyderabad incident comes amid a series of reported student suicides linked to examination stress and uncertainty surrounding NEET. Several recent cases from different states have reignited concerns over the psychological burden carried by students preparing for highly competitive entrance tests.

Mental health experts have repeatedly warned that intense competition, fear of failure, social expectations, and repeated examination disruptions can have a severe impact on students’ emotional well-being. Education specialists have called for stronger counselling systems, mental health support services, and stress-management programmes for aspirants preparing for national-level examinations.

Investigation Continues

Police have registered a case and are continuing their inquiry. Authorities are speaking with family members and reviewing all available evidence as part of the investigation. Officials have so far found no indication that any individual was responsible for the student’s death, consistent with the contents of the note recovered from the scene.

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