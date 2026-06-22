NPAT Result 2026 Expected Soon at npat.nmims.edu; Check NMIMS Merit List, Scorecard and Admission Status

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) will announce NPAT 2026 results on its official admission portal. All the candidates who took the National Test for Programs After Twelfth NPAT are waiting for the merit scores and admission to be declared for the various undergraduate programmes conducted by NMIMS across its different campuses.

While there are no official notifications from the university stating the exact time of the result declaration, all the candidates can expect the merit list and scores to be displayed on the NPAT login dashboard web page. Once the results are displayed, candidates can check their ranks, qualifying status and admission offer online.

The announcement of the NPAT result will lead to the next phase of the admission process for courses ranging from BBA to BCom, BSc Finance, BSc Economics and other undergraduate programmes offered by NMIMS.

When will NPAT Result be declared and advertised 2026

The NPAT 2026 results are likely to be announced on June 22, and even though NMIMS has not issued any official web link announcing the time of declaration, candidates can expect to see the result link activate at any point of the day.

NPAT 2026 results are only one of the many admission news and updates for the other NMIMS entrance exams candidates have been looking forward to, and now they are expecting the release of the NPAT merit list soon.

Students are strongly encouraged to regularly check the official website for any updates regarding the announcement of the result.

How to check NPAT Result 2026

Students can check their result by logging in to nmims candidate login portal using the following steps:

Log in to the official NPAT website.

Click on candidate login.

Enter registered email id and password.

Login to dashboard.

Open NPAT merit list/result.

Check merit score, rank and admission status.

Candidates are advised to download and save result details for any future admission requirement.

What will be the details are there in NPAT scorecard

On the NPAT result dashboard, you can find most of the important information regarding performance.

Name of the candidate

Programme applied

Section wise scores

Total marks

Merit score

Merit rank

Qualifying status

Admission offer status

Candidates are advised to double-check all the information appearing on portal and report any correction to the admission officer of the university

How NPAT merit position was calculated

The university considered only the best score that the candidate secured in multiple attempts to complete the final merit list. Each candidate was allowed one main attempt with the retake option during the entire examination cycle. The university is going to allot merit ranks based on the best score.

It is the merit rank which decides the merit allocations to the various programmes and campuses of the university. Different merit lists may be prepared separately for different programmes as per the availability of seats and admission criteria.

What happens after NPAT 2026 results

Candidates who are offered admission through NPAT need to accept or reject the allotment within the stipulated time. If a candidate accepts the offer, they need to pay the admission fee as per the academic convenience and seat allotment procedure.

In case the admission fee is not paid within the stipulated time, the allotment may be cancelled. In that case, it will be passed on to the candidate from subsequent merit lists.

NMIMS may also prepare further merit lists in case there are vacant seats even after the completion of the first round of admission.

What are the admission options through NPAT

Through the NPAT, candidates can apply for admission to a variety of undergraduate programmes on the NMIMS campuses. NMIMS offers thousands of seats through their upcoming admission process for management, commerce, economics and finance programmes. Now that results are just around the corner, it is advisable to keep the login details handy and regularly check the official website for announcements so that any important admission dates are not missed.

Also Read: SSC CGL Application Form 2026 Last Date Today at ssc.gov.in; Check Vacancy Details and Eligibility