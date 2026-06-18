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Home > Education News > NTA Issues ‘Stress’ Helpline, Advisory Ahead of Re- NEET Exam and Reported 11 Suicides; Check Official Guidelines, Admit Card Update

NTA Issues ‘Stress’ Helpline, Advisory Ahead of Re- NEET Exam and Reported 11 Suicides; Check Official Guidelines, Admit Card Update

Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, the NTA has urged students to stay calm and focus on their preparation. The agency assured candidates of strict security measures, highlighted mental health support through the MANAS helpline, and clarified that admit cards can now be downloaded without completing bank account verification.

NEET UG Re-exam 2026
NEET UG Re-exam 2026

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 16:05 IST

NEET Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday issued a reassuring message to candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 examination, scheduled to be held in three days, urging them to stay calm and rely only on official communications. In a series of posts on X, the NTA addressed the students, acknowledging their hard work and preparation. “The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you,” the NTA stated. 

NTA Issues Advisory for Students Ahead of NEET Re-Exam 

NTA highlighted the robust security measures in place to ensure a fair environment for all candidates.

“We want to reassure you that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies. The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place. Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly – because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about,” the agency added.

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Referring to a previous decision made on May 3, the NTA explained that the move was intended to safeguard the interests of sincere candidates and that the system has since been further strengthened.

“The difficult decision taken on 3rd May was made solely in your interest. The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time,” the NTA noted. 

Stress Helpline for Students Ahead of NEET Re-Exam 

The agency also highlighted mental health support resources, if students feel stressed, stating: “If the pressure feels heavy, please know you are not alone. The MANAS mental-health helpline (14416) is available, and support is there for anyone who needs it. Reaching out is a sign of strength.”

The NTA also made a humble appeal to the community, requesting parents, teachers, and citizens to foster a calm environment for the aspirants. The agency urged stakeholders to refrain from sharing unverified information, ensuring that students can approach the examination with a steady and untroubled mind.

“Breathe, trust yourselves, and give it your best. We are with you,” the NTA concluded in its message to students. 

NEET Re-Exam Admit Card Download 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the download process for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam admit cards. The agency has officially enabled the download facility without requiring candidates to first complete their bank account verification, a step that had previously caused concern among students.

In an X post, NTA on Wednesday clarified that candidates can now prioritise downloading their hall tickets and complete the mandatory bank account verification for the examination fee refund process at a later time. Aspirants remain fully eligible for the fee refund regardless of when they complete this verification. 

“If you were unable to download your admit card earlier because of pending bank details, you can now: Download your Admit Card immediately. Complete bank account verification later. Still remain eligible for the examination fee refund process,” the post read.

The National Testing Agency encouraged the students to download their admit cards as soon as possible and carefully check their exam centre, reporting time, and other details ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2026 Results Declared: Download Rank Cards, Check Qualifying Marks and Counselling Process 

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NTA Issues ‘Stress’ Helpline, Advisory Ahead of Re- NEET Exam and Reported 11 Suicides; Check Official Guidelines, Admit Card Update
Tags: education newsneetNEET ExamNEET re examNEET UG 2026

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NTA Issues ‘Stress’ Helpline, Advisory Ahead of Re- NEET Exam and Reported 11 Suicides; Check Official Guidelines, Admit Card Update
NTA Issues ‘Stress’ Helpline, Advisory Ahead of Re- NEET Exam and Reported 11 Suicides; Check Official Guidelines, Admit Card Update
NTA Issues ‘Stress’ Helpline, Advisory Ahead of Re- NEET Exam and Reported 11 Suicides; Check Official Guidelines, Admit Card Update
NTA Issues ‘Stress’ Helpline, Advisory Ahead of Re- NEET Exam and Reported 11 Suicides; Check Official Guidelines, Admit Card Update

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