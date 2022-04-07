The first session of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been rescheduled for June

The first session of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been rescheduled for June, and the second session has been rescheduled for July, according to National Testing Agency officials.

The first session will now take place from June 20 to June 29. Similarly, the second session has been rescheduled for July 21 to 30.

Issuing a statement late at night NTA stated, “Based on multiple comments received from candidates, the NTA has decided to postpone the dates of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main’s first and second sessions.”

JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/QYABHnd7SC — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

NTA announced a rectification window for the JEE Main 2022 Application forms on Wednesday as per the requests of candidates.

Candidates who have applied for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 can now make changes to their applications until 9 p.m. on April 8, 2022.

This is the second time that the first session’s schedule has been changed.