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Home > Education News > NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard

The NTA has declared SWAYAM 2026 results online on July 16 for the exam which was conducted on June 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in 10 sessions across 201 exam centres located in 149 cities nationwide

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-16 20:10 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the SWAYAM 2026 result on July 16. The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 semester examination result is available online at the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/SWAYAM. Students who appeared for the SWAYAM January 2026 exam can check their results and download the NTA SWAYAM scorecards. 

NTA SWAYAM 2026 January Result Declared

The NTA has declared SWAYAM 2026 results online on July 16. The exam which was conducted on June 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in 10 sessions across 201 exam centres located in 149 cities nationwide. The result has been released for 829 courses conducted in CBT mode. the remaining result for 69 courses is still under process. A total of 1,26,773 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 1,07,887 appeared for the entrance test. As many as 1,22,953 candidates registered and 1,04,834 appeared for 829 courses. 

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Steps To Check SWAYAM NTA Result 2026

candidates can check the given below steps to download the results. 

  • Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/SWAYAM.

  • On the homepage, click on the NTA SWAYAM 2026 result link .

  • Enter the login credentials 

  • Click on submit.

  • The NTA SWAYAM result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and save the NTA SWAYAM January 2026 result 

  • Take a printout of the same for further reference.

The final scorecard and certificates will be issued by the concerned Natinnal- Co-ordiantors. Candidates can download NTA SWAYAM scorecard using their application number and password. In case of any clarifications, candidates can write to swayam@nta.ac.in. 


Also Read: 26/11 Mastermind Seeks Hygiene And Cooler in Jail: Who Is Tahawwur Rana?

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NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard
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NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard

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NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard
NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard
NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard
NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard

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