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Home > Education News > NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay

NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay

Candidates who took the exam can download the UGC NET answer keys from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 22:44 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the much-awaited release date for the provisional answer keys of UGC NET June 2026. According to NTA, the UGC NET JUne 2026 provisional answer keys will be released on August 16, 2026. Candidates who took the exam can download the UGC NET answer keys from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can check the following steps to access the answer key:

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  • Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Check the CSIR NET Answer Key Link 2026 on the homepage

  • Click on the link and Proceed.

  • Choose the CSIR NET exam session and the subject for which you appeared in the exam.

  • The CSIR NET 2026 Provisional Answer key will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download it and calculate your probable scores.

What To Do After CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Release Date?

Once the provisional answer key is released, NTA will allow candidates to challenge answers. Candidates will have to submit valid reasons, supporting documents and the required fee while raising objections within the stipulated date and time. Subject experts will examine all the challenges. NTA will make changes and release the final answer key. 

How To Challenge CSIR NET Answer Key 2026

  • Open the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the answer key link

  • Enter the application number, password/date of birth and security pin

  • Click on the link available to challenge the answer key

  • Select the correct answer option ID for the question ID for which the challenge needs to be made

  • Click on the ‘Save Your Claims’ button

  • Upload the supporting document 

  • Click on ‘Save Your Claims & Pay Fee’ button

  • Pay Rs 200 per question in online mode

  • Save the confirmation page for future use. 

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NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay
Tags: CSIR NET Answer KeyCSIR NET Answer Key 2026CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Release DateHow To Challenge CSIR NET Answer Key 2026

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NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay

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NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay
NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay
NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay
NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay

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