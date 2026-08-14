NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the much-awaited release date for the provisional answer keys of UGC NET June 2026. According to NTA, the UGC NET JUne 2026 provisional answer keys will be released on August 16, 2026. Candidates who took the exam can download the UGC NET answer keys from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can check the following steps to access the answer key:

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Check the CSIR NET Answer Key Link 2026 on the homepage

Click on the link and Proceed.

Choose the CSIR NET exam session and the subject for which you appeared in the exam.

The CSIR NET 2026 Provisional Answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and calculate your probable scores.

What To Do After CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Release Date?

Once the provisional answer key is released, NTA will allow candidates to challenge answers. Candidates will have to submit valid reasons, supporting documents and the required fee while raising objections within the stipulated date and time. Subject experts will examine all the challenges. NTA will make changes and release the final answer key.

How To Challenge CSIR NET Answer Key 2026

Open the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Enter the application number, password/date of birth and security pin

Click on the link available to challenge the answer key

Select the correct answer option ID for the question ID for which the challenge needs to be made

Click on the ‘Save Your Claims’ button

Upload the supporting document

Click on ‘Save Your Claims & Pay Fee’ button

Pay Rs 200 per question in online mode

Save the confirmation page for future use.