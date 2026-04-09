NTET 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today at exams.nta.nic.in, Check Editable Fields and Steps to Make Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is announcing that the NTET 2026 application correction window is closing today, April 9.

If anyone wants to correct any details in their application form, they must do so before 11:50 PM on the official portal.

The correction facility is online and is the last chance for candidates to correct mistakes before the exam.

When will the NTET 2026 correction window close

The application correction window closes today at 11:50 PM. No more changes will be permitted after this time under any circumstances.

Any changes will not be permitted after this time under any circumstances.

It is strongly recommended for candidates to not delay and complete the application correction process before the deadline.

Where is the correction process available in NTET 2026 application form

Candidates can correct their application form by logging into the official NTA Exams portal at exams.nta.nic.in.

By entering the application number and password, candidates can access the application correction window.

Candidates can view and update the eligible fields in the application before final submission.

What is the exam date of NTET 2026

It is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2026. The exam will be conducted in multiple cities across India in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates should finalise the details in the application form before the deadline for changes so that there are no discrepancies at a later stage.

Which fields cannot be changed in NTET 2026 form

Certain details cannot be changed during correction. These include mobile number, email address, permanent and present address, and photograph upload.

Candidates should keep in mind that these details cannot be changed under any circumstances.

Which fields can be edited partially in NTET 2026

NTA has ruled out certain fields that will be allowed for partial changes in personal details. These fields are name, name of father or mother’s name.

A candidate can edit only one of the above fields. This will ensure minimum changes in fields related to identity.

Which fields allow multiple corrections in NTET 2026

Candidates can edit multiple times in fields related to their graduation and post-graduation details.

They can also change their preference of examination state and examination city, provided it’s available for them.

What other details can be updated in NTET 2026 application

Other fields that can be edited are date of birth, gender, category and sub-category. They can also update their signature image and Aadhaar details if any.

However, any such change that would affect the application fee will require paying the extra fee.

How to correct the NTET 2026 application form online

To edit the details, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the link for the NTET 2026 correction facility and log in to their account. They will be required to fill the required fields and submit the form.

They will also need to pay any extra fee online if needed. Once they submit the form, the form will be frozen, and no changes can be made to the form.

What are the key instructions for NTET 2026 correction

NTA has announced that it’s a one-time correction facility. Candidates need to make sure that all the details are correct before submitting the application.

With the deadline fast approaching, candidates need to complete the correction process immediately to avoid any problems in the examination.

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