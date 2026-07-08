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Home > Education News > OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here’s How To Download

OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here’s How To Download

Candidates who have been granted seats in OJEE 2026 Round 1 counselling need to join the allotted institutes on or before the deadline ends.

OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here’s How To Download

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 18:40 IST

The OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result for postgraduate programmes has been declared on July 8. The OJEE allotment result 2026 is available online for candidates seeking admission to M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, MBA, MCA, M.Sc. (Computer Science), and MBA (Working Professional) courses. Candidates who have been granted seats can join the allotted institutes on or before the deadline ends. 

OJEE Counselling 2026: Steps To Download Round 1 Allotment Result 

To download the results, candidates will be required to follow the given below steps. 

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  • Visit the official portal, ojee.nic.in.

  • Click on the relevant PG counselling login link.

  • Enter the application number and password.

  • Complete the captcha verification and log in.

  • The OJEE 2026 counselling result will appear

  • The OJEE 2026 allotted college and course details will appear

  • Download and save the seat allotment for future reference 

What After Round 1 OJEE Counselling 2026 Allotment Result?

Once the seat allotment letter is downloaded, candidates need to follow the given below steps. 

  • Accept the allotted seat: Candidates will be required to accept the allotted seat and pay the tuition fee.

  • Pay the part admission fee online: once the provisional allotment is downloaded, candidates have to check the tuition fee and submit the same within the stipulated date. 

  • Upload the required documents: The mandatory documents include the allotment letter, certificates and marksheets.

  • Choose the Freeze or Float option: Select the option if a candidate is sure or choose float when a candidate wants to open for further rounds. 

  • Download the confirmation letter: Once the confirmation letter is downloaded, use it for admission formalities if needed.

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OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here’s How To Download
Tags: OJEE Counselling 2026OJEE Counselling 2026 Allotment ResultOJEE Round 1 Allotment ResultRound 1 OJEE Counselling 2026 Allotment Result

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OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here’s How To Download
OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here’s How To Download
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