OJEE Result 2026 Declared at ojee.nic.in: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Check Rank

The OJEE Result 2026 has been released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Cell, which has put an end to the long wait for thousands of aspirants hoping to gain admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Odisha. Candidates who appear for the state-level entrance examination will have the opportunity to download their result and scorecard from the official site, ojee.nic.in.

The result was released on June 8th and includes the candidates’ marks and ranks that will play a pivotal role in the forthcoming admission and counselling rounds. The scorecards are available online and can be accessed using the candidate’s application number, date of birth and security code.

What does the OJEE Result 2026 contain

The OJEE scorecard holds great importance for students who aspire to participate in the admission process. It contains the subject-wise marks, total marks and the overall rank of the candidate in the entrance examination.

The rank card will be regarded as an essential document in counselling and seat allotment for various professional courses conducted by institutions in Odisha. Candidates should verify that all the information mentioned on the scorecard is correct and maintain several copies for their future reference.

How can a candidate download the OJEE scorecard 2026

Candidates can view their results by visiting the official OJEE portal. They need to click on the Scorecard-OJEE 2026 link from the homepage and then enter the login details, such as application number and date of birth, to view result on the screen

Students need to download and keep the scorecard saved on their devices right after the result is displayed. A hard copy of the scorecard may also be required for document verification and counselling process

What Was the OJEE 2026 Exam Date

The OJEE 2026 exam was held for a week from 4th to 10th May in multiple test centres. After the exam, the provisional answer key was released on 16th May.

After the answer key was released, the public were allowed an opportunity to raise an objection during a specific time. The objection period was left open till 19th May to allow the exam aspirants to register their concerns regarding the provisional responses.

After evaluation of the objections, the examination authority finalised the results and announced the rank cards on 8th June.

Why Is OJEE Rank Important for Odisha Admissions

The rank acquired in the OJEE plays a vital role in determining the admission prospects of the candidates. The participating colleges and institutions shall use the rank list during counselling for seat association in various programmes such as engineering, management, pharmacy, and many other professional programmes. The higher the rank, the better are the chances of the candidate for securing admission to his desired programmes and institutions. Hence, the candidates must be informed about the counselling schedule and admission notification, which will be released by the OJEE Cell in the near future. Now that the results are declared, the key focus moves on the seat allotment and counselling process. The candidates should keep checking the official OJEE website for further instructions about counselling registration and choice filling and all the admission notifications.

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