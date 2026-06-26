PGCIL Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Date, Pattern and Important Guidelines

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has published the PGCIL Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the recruitment announcement for a number of non-executive posts. The applicants who have registered for Diploma Trainee (DT), Junior Officer Trainee (JOT) and Junior Technician Trainee (JTT) vacancies can download their hall tickets from the official site.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on July 1, 2026, for recruitment under Advertisement No. CC/01/2026 to fill over 660 vacancies in POWERGRID and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL).

Candidates should download the hall ticket at the earliest before the date of the examination and verify all the details mentioned there.

How to download the PGCIL Admit Card 2026

Candidates sign in to the admit card by going to the official POWERGRID website and selecting enterprises in the career section. Once they click the relevant recruitment announcement, they will have to sign in by using their application number and date of birth or any other relevant information.

After signing in, the admit card can be downloaded so that it can be printed or saved and reused.

The hall ticket includes important information like the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, time of reporting, exam date and instructions to be followed on the day of the test.

What is the pattern for the PGCIL CBT exam

The computer-based test will comprise 170 multiple-choice questions to be answered in 2 hours.

The candidates will be tested on 120 questions related to the technical or professional knowledge of their respective disciplines, while the aptitude skills will be tested for the remaining 50 questions.

POWERGRID has also mandated negative marking for the CBT exam. Incorrect attempts will result in a deduction of one-fourth of a mark from the score for each question answered wrongly; hence, it is essential to score higher accuracy in the test.

The candidates who qualify in the CBT will then qualify in the next phases of the recruitment process – a skill or trade test is the next phase, wherever applicable, followed by a medical examination.

Who is eligible for the PGCIL recruitment 2026

The recruitment covers Diploma Trainee (Electrical, Civil and Survey), Junior Officer Trainee (Human Resources and Finance & Accounts), and Junior Technician Trainee (ITI-qualified candidates in the Surveyor trade).

Applicants should meet the minimum educational qualifications as specified for respective posts. The company has stated that higher qualifications like B.Tech and M.Tech will not be considered valid for diploma-level vacancies in this recruitment.

All candidates are required to meet the eligibility criteria before appearing for the exam and other stages of selection.

What documents should one carry on the day of the exam

Candidates should appear in the exam centre with a printed copy of the PGCIL Admit Card 2026 and valid photo ID proof. Examination in the hall will not be allowed without these documents.

Candidates are also requested to read the instructions printed on the admit card carefully for reporting time, prohibited items and other rules of the examination. It’s a good idea to reach the examination venue a little before the reporting time in order to avoid any mishap at the last minute.

POWERGRID has also requested candidates to use only the POWERGRID official website for information about admit cards, examination schedules, results and other phases of the recruitment process.

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