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Home > Education News > PNB Apprentice Result 2026 announced: Check result link at pnb.bank.in, What Shortlisted Candidates Must Do

PNB Apprentice Result 2026 announced: Check result link at pnb.bank.in, What Shortlisted Candidates Must Do

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the PNB Apprentice Result 2026 on its official website.

PNB Apprentice Result 2026
PNB Apprentice Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 28, 2026 10:54:02 IST

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PNB Apprentice Result 2026 announced: Check result link at pnb.bank.in, What Shortlisted Candidates Must Do

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the PNB Apprentice Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check whether they have been provisionally shortlisted for engagement as apprentices.

The result follows the written test conducted on March 8, 2026, by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC), based on the recruitment notification issued on February 6, 2026. The bank has published a state-wise list of shortlisted candidates in PDF format, containing roll numbers.

How to check the PNB Apprentice Result 2026 online

Candidates can access their results through the official PNB website by following a few simple steps. First, visit the bank’s homepage and navigate to the recruitment or careers section. From there, click on the link titled PNB Apprentice Result 2026.

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Once the PDF file opens, candidates should download it and use the search function (Ctrl+F) to locate their roll number. The list is arranged state-wise, making it easier for applicants to identify their status.

What does provisional shortlisting in the PNB Apprentice Result 2026 mean

PNB has clarified that the current shortlist is provisional in nature. This means that inclusion in the list does not guarantee final selection. Candidates will be formally engaged only after completing all required pre-engagement procedures.

The bank retains the authority to verify documents and credentials before confirming appointments. Any discrepancies found during this stage could lead to disqualification.

What steps must shortlisted candidates complete after the PNB Apprentice Result

Candidates who find their roll numbers in the shortlist must prepare for the next stage of the process. This includes submitting necessary documents for verification at the time of reporting.

In addition, candidates may be required to clear a local language proficiency test, depending on the state or region applied for. A valid medical fitness certificate must also be submitted.

Applicants must ensure compliance with all conditions outlined in the official notification dated February 6, 2026. Failure to meet any requirement could affect their final selection.

What is included in the PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026 overview

The recruitment drive by Punjab National Bank aims to fill 5,138 apprentice vacancies across multiple states and Union Territories. The application process began on February 8, 2026, and concluded on February 24, 2026.

The written examination, conducted on March 8, served as the primary selection stage before shortlisting candidates for further verification and engagement procedures.

Where to download the PNB Apprentice Result 2026

Candidates can download the official result PDF directly from the Punjab National Bank website. The document includes the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates, arranged state-wise for clarity.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding reporting schedules and further instructions.

PNB has also stated that it reserves the right to rectify any errors in the result. The bank’s decision in all matters related to the recruitment process will be final.

Also Read: Pondicherry University Result 2026 Out at pondiuni.edu.in: Check BTech Semester Results, Direct Link Here

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Tags: PNB Apprentice ResultPNB Apprentice Result 2026PNB resultPunjab National Bank apprentice result

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PNB Apprentice Result 2026 announced: Check result link at pnb.bank.in, What Shortlisted Candidates Must Do
PNB Apprentice Result 2026 announced: Check result link at pnb.bank.in, What Shortlisted Candidates Must Do
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