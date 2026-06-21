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Home > Education News > Preparing All Night For NEET, 19-Year-Old Aspirant Dies Before Exam In Hisar

Preparing All Night For NEET, 19-Year-Old Aspirant Dies Before Exam In Hisar

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Haryana's Hisar died by suicide on Sunday morning, hours before appearing for the exam.

Third NEET Attempt Ends In Tragedy For 19-Year-Old Aspirant From Hisar (Image: AI-generated)
Third NEET Attempt Ends In Tragedy For 19-Year-Old Aspirant From Hisar (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 20:47 IST

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Dhani Khan Bahadur village in Haryana’s Hisar district died by suicide on Sunday morning, just hours before she was scheduled to appear for the NEET re-examination. According to family members, the teenager allegedly consumed pesticide at home before leaving for her examination centre.

The student had been preparing for NEET in Sikar, Rajasthan, and Sunday marked her third attempt at the medical entrance examination. She could not clear her first attempt, while her second attempt was cancelled amid the paper leak controversy. Family members said she appeared normal and had studied throughout the night before the NEET exam.

Family recounts final hours before NEET aspirant was rushed to hospital

At around 10 am, shortly before she was expected to leave for the NEET examination, the teenager suddenly began vomiting. Her mother immediately took her to a local doctor in the village, where she was given an injection. However, her condition did not improve.

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When questioned by relatives, she reportedly disclosed that she had consumed pesticide kept at home. She was then rushed to a private hospital in Hisar in a critical condition, but doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

Police say link between death and NEET exam cannot be confirmed

Her father, who works as a field officer with HAFED in Uklana, said she showed no signs of distress before the NEET test. “She didn’t give any indication that she would take such a step. She seemed completely normal,” he said. According to him, she had told family members she would leave for her NEET centre at 11 am, while he had already left for work.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said, “Yes, there are reports that a 19-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide. However, it cannot be ascertained that her death was due to examination-related stress.”

Police said the post-mortem examination has been completed and an investigation is underway. Village sarpanch Vijay Singh also stated that it could not be determined at this stage whether the death was connected to the NEET examination.

Also Read: NEET UG Re-Test Ends: Students Find Physics Harder Than Previous Exam   

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Preparing All Night For NEET, 19-Year-Old Aspirant Dies Before Exam In Hisar
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Preparing All Night For NEET, 19-Year-Old Aspirant Dies Before Exam In Hisar
Preparing All Night For NEET, 19-Year-Old Aspirant Dies Before Exam In Hisar
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