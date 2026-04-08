PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2026 Notification Released, Check Eligibility, Vacancies and Apply Dates

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued the notification for the recruitment of the Assistant Lineman (ALM) posts on advertisement No. CRA 315/26.

The recruitment drive has opened 3,000 vacancies, which will be a golden opportunity for all those candidates who are looking for government jobs.

The recruitment is underlined to secure the manpower requirement of PSPCL for a better electric supply in Punjab.

Candidates who qualify the eligibility criteria will be able to register on the official website and apply for the vacancies.

When will PSPCL ALM 2026 application process begin

As per the official schedule, the online application for PSPCL ALM recruitment 2026 will be opened on April 15.

The last date for completing the application is May 6, 2026, and the last date for paying the application fee is May 11, 2026.

Candidates must complete the application and the fee payment before the last dates to avoid disqualification.

How many vacancies are announced in PSPCL ALM recruitment 2026

There are a total of 3000 assistant lineman posts to be recruited in different categories as part of this recruitment drive. The number of vacancies are divided between new posts and backlog. The number of vacant seats for women candidates is also huge.

The seats are provided for general, EWS, SC, BC, ex-servicemen, PwD and sports quota candidates too.

This massive recruitment drive is likely to generate a huge number of applications from all parts of the state.

What are the important dates for PSPCL ALM recruitment

Candidates must be aware of the important dates to apply in time: Application begins: 15 April 2026. Last date for application: 06 May 2026. Last date for fee payment: 11 May 2026.

If any of these dates are missed, the application form will be rejected.

How to apply for PSPCL ALM recruitment 2026

The application process for the assistant lineman posts is simple and online. The candidates need to:

Open the official PSPCL website.

Click on Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2026.

Register the required details like mobile number and email ID

Log in and fill in the application form

Upload the required documents like photograph and signature

Pay the application fee through the online mode

After uploading the form, download a copy for further use

The applicants need to double-check the details entered before they submit the form.

What should candidates know before applying

Candidates must read the official announcement thoroughly to know the eligibility, reservation policy and other important details.

Preparing the required documents in advance will make the process smoother.

Since this is a huge job, candidates should apply early to avoid the last-minute website glitches.

Why is PSPCL ALM recruitment 2026 important

The PSPCL recruitment is a great opportunity for those who want to secure a stable government job in the energy sector.

The recruitment has 3,000 posts, making it one of the biggest state-level recruitments in recent times.

The candidates must keep updating the official website for the upcoming announcements about exam dates, admit cards and selection procedures.

Also Read: UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Timings