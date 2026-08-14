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Home > Education News > Punjab NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: 5726 Candidates Qualify For Round 1 BDS, MBBS Counselling

Punjab NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: 5726 Candidates Qualify For Round 1 BDS, MBBS Counselling

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has published the Punjab NEET UG 2026 merit list for round 1 counselling on August 14.

Punjab NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: 5726 Candidates Qualify For Round 1 BDS, MBBS Counselling

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 19:43 IST

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has released the Punjab NEET UG 2026 merit list for BDS and MBBS counselling. According to the official notification, a total of 5,726 candidates have been shortlisted for Round 1 Punjab NEET counselling 2026. The Punjab provisional merit list is available on the official BFUHS website. 

How to Download Punjab NEET Merit List 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the merit list. 

You Might Be Interested In

  • Visit the official website, bfuhs.ac.in
    Open the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2026 admission link
    Download the provisional Punjab NEET merit list PDF
    Search for your NEET UG roll number
    Verify your name, category, marks and merit position against your scorecard
    Download and save the merit list for future reference

Punjab NEET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Dates

  • Choice filling: August 16 to 18, up to 5 pm

  • Provisional seat allotment: August 22

  • Last date to raise objections: August 23, up to 3 pm

  • Revised allotment result: August 24

  • College reporting and admission: August 25 to 28 

How to Apply forPunjab NEET 2026  Round 1 Choice Filling

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to apply for round 1 counselling. 

  • Log in to the BFUHS admission portal 

  • Check the official seat matrix released for Round 1.

  • Arrange your preferred colleges and courses in order of preference

  • Lock your choices within the given dates.

  • The provisional seat allotment result is released on the official website

  • If allotted a seat, candidates will have to report to the assigned college within the reporting window with all original documents.

Also Read: “Don’t Come Here”: Punjab Man’s Tearful Warning Against ‘Donkey’ Route From Mexico; Watch Video

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Punjab NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: 5726 Candidates Qualify For Round 1 BDS, MBBS Counselling
Tags: BFUHS Punjab NEET Merit List 2026Punjab NEET Merit ListPunjab NEET Merit List 2026Punjab NEET UG Merit List

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Punjab NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: 5726 Candidates Qualify For Round 1 BDS, MBBS Counselling
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