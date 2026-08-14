Punjab NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: 5726 Candidates Qualify For Round 1 BDS, MBBS Counselling

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has released the Punjab NEET UG 2026 merit list for BDS and MBBS counselling. According to the official notification, a total of 5,726 candidates have been shortlisted for Round 1 Punjab NEET counselling 2026. The Punjab provisional merit list is available on the official BFUHS website.

How to Download Punjab NEET Merit List 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the merit list.

Visit the official website, bfuhs.ac.in

Open the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2026 admission link

Download the provisional Punjab NEET merit list PDF

Search for your NEET UG roll number

Verify your name, category, marks and merit position against your scorecard

Download and save the merit list for future reference

Punjab NEET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Dates

Choice filling: August 16 to 18, up to 5 pm

Provisional seat allotment: August 22

Last date to raise objections: August 23, up to 3 pm

Revised allotment result: August 24

College reporting and admission: August 25 to 28

How to Apply forPunjab NEET 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to apply for round 1 counselling.

Log in to the BFUHS admission portal

Check the official seat matrix released for Round 1.

Arrange your preferred colleges and courses in order of preference

Lock your choices within the given dates.

The provisional seat allotment result is released on the official website

If allotted a seat, candidates will have to report to the assigned college within the reporting window with all original documents.

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