Punjab NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: 5726 Candidates Qualify For Round 1 BDS, MBBS Counselling

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has released the Punjab NEET UG 2026 merit list for BDS and MBBS counselling. According to the official notification, a total of 5,726 candidates have been shortlisted for Round 1 Punjab NEET counselling 2026. The Punjab provisional merit list is available on the official BFUHS website.
How to Download Punjab NEET Merit List 2026?
Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the merit list.
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Visit the official website, bfuhs.ac.in
Open the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2026 admission link
Download the provisional Punjab NEET merit list PDF
Search for your NEET UG roll number
Verify your name, category, marks and merit position against your scorecard
Download and save the merit list for future reference
Punjab NEET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Dates
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Choice filling: August 16 to 18, up to 5 pm
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Provisional seat allotment: August 22
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Last date to raise objections: August 23, up to 3 pm
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Revised allotment result: August 24
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College reporting and admission: August 25 to 28
How to Apply forPunjab NEET 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling
Candidates need to follow the given below steps to apply for round 1 counselling.
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Log in to the BFUHS admission portal
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Check the official seat matrix released for Round 1.
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Arrange your preferred colleges and courses in order of preference
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Lock your choices within the given dates.
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The provisional seat allotment result is released on the official website
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If allotted a seat, candidates will have to report to the assigned college within the reporting window with all original documents.
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.