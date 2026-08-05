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Home > Education News > Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Know How To Download Official Answer Key At punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Know How To Download Official Answer Key At punjabpolice.gov.in

The Punjab Police Constable CBT 2026 was conducted from July 1 to July 30, 2026, for recruitment to 3,298 Constable vacancies.

Candidates can access the provisional Punjab Police Constable answer key 2026 and response sheets by entering their login credentials.
Candidates can access the provisional Punjab Police Constable answer key 2026 and response sheets by entering their login credentials.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 17:16 IST

The Punjab Police has released the Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 on August 5.  Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can  download the response sheet and provisional answer key from the official site. The objection window opened on August 5 and will close on August 7. The objection fee is Rs 50 per question. The Punjab Police Constable CBT 2026 was conducted from July 1 to July 30, 2026, for recruitment to 3,298 Constable vacancies. 

How to Download Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the Punjab Police Constable Answer Key. 

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  • Visit the official Punjab Police website.

  • Go to the Recruitment section.

  • Click on the Punjab Police Recruitment 2026 link.

  • Look for the Constable Answer Key 2026 link.

  • Enter the required login details, including the Login ID and Password.

  • Submit the details to open the response sheet and answer key.

  • Compare the recorded responses with the official answers.

  • Download and save the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

How to Raise Objections?

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key if they find any discrepancies: Candidates will be required to submit the objections within 48 hours of the answer key release. Students need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 50 per question to challenge. The board will review valid challenges before releasing the final answer key. 

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Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Know How To Download Official Answer Key At punjabpolice.gov.in
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Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Know How To Download Official Answer Key At punjabpolice.gov.in
Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Know How To Download Official Answer Key At punjabpolice.gov.in
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