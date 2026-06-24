Punjab Police Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Phase 1 CBT Exam; Check Direct Download Link and Exam Schedule

The Punjab Police have released the admit card for the Phase 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026, providing a facility for the candidates to download their hall tickets online. Those candidates who will sit for the recruitment examination can now download the admit card from the official Punjab Police website before the examination, which is scheduled to begin next month.

The department’s recruitment exercise is one of the major hiring schemes taken up by them. Candidates are instructed to download the admit card before the examination date so as to avoid any last-moment problems.

When was Punjab Police Admit Card 2026 released

The Punjab Police admit card download link was first opened on June 23, 2026, 11 PM. Those candidates who have completed their application process successfully can download the hall tickets from the official recruitment portal.

According to the department, the admit card link will remain active till 30th July 2026, 6 PM. Candidates are asked to download the admit card as soon as possible and should have a few copies for further reference.

The admit card is compulsory to be shown on the day of the exam and is mandatory to enter the examination hall.

How to download Punjab Police Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download admit cards by visiting the official website and logging in to their apps.

After opening the Punjab Police recruitment portal, candidates can click on the login button and enter the registration number, password and captcha code. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. After allowing candidates to read all information, they can download the admit card.

The printed admit card with the supplementary ID proof as per instructions must be filed when you go to the examination venue.

What are the Punjab Police CBT exam dates

The phase 1 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from 1 July 2026 to 30 July 2026. The exam will take place over several days to cover all the applicants in various venues. The admit card of each applicant contains their exact examination dates, reporting time and venue, so it is important to read them carefully. It is advisable for the candidates to arrive at the examination centre well before the reporting time.

Here are some key points related to the examination and candidate identity that are included in the admit card.

These in turn contain the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, examination date, reporting time, examination centre address and important instructions to be followed during the test. If candidates notice any error in the admit card, they must report it immediately through official channels before the examination date. Not possessing a valid admit card can cause restrictions for entering the examination hall.

What is the completion timeline for Punjab Police 2026

The recruitment drive’s application process started on March 10, 2026 and ended on March 30, 2026. After that a correction window was opened from April 10 and will continue till April 17 where candidates can revise details in their form.

Now that the issued admit cards to the candidates, we can say that the recruitment process has entered into its examination phase. Phase 1 CBT will be conducted across July, and subsequently the department is expected to announce other phases in the selection process.

Candidates must regularly check the official website for updates on examination dates, answer key release and future recruitment announcements.

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