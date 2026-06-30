Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: Application Form Out, Know Steps To Apply At rrbapply.gov.in

The application process for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 has been commenced. Eligible candidates can submit their RRB application forms from June 30 to July 29. The authority has released the 6557 RRB Technician 2026 vacancies for candidates wishing to get a government job in the Indian railways. The RRB Technician application form can be accessed on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Who can Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026?

Only eligible candidates will be required to submit the RRB Technician applications on its official website.

To apply for Technician posts:

candidates must have passed class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Candidates must hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from NCVT or SCVT recognised institutes.

Applicants holding a valid apprenticeship certificate can also apply.

For the Technician Grade-I (Signal):

Candidates will be required to have a diploma or degree in the relevant engineering discipline.

Age limit:

Applicants for Technician Grade-I (Signal) should be aged between 18 and 33 years, while those applying for Technician Grade-III should be 18 to 30 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given age relaxations as per the government policy.

Steps to Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026

Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

Register using the required personal details.

Select the Railway Recruitment Board and notification.

Fill in the RRB application form by submitting all the details.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online.

Cross-check the filled details and click on the submit button.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

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