Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Result 2026 OUT: Check Merit List And Download Scorecard Online

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially declared the Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Result 2026, bringing relief to thousands of candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination earlier this year. Candidates can now check their results and download the merit list from the official RSSB portal. The results were announced on June 23, marking an important milestone in the recruitment process for Agriculture Supervisor posts across the state. The Agriculture Supervisor examination was conducted on April 18, 2026, and attracted a large number of applicants seeking government jobs in Rajasthan’s agriculture sector. Following weeks of anticipation, the board has now released the list of qualified candidates.

How Candidates Can Check Their Result

Candidates can access the result through the official RSSB website http://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ by navigating to the Results section and opening the Agriculture Supervisor Result 2026 link. The merit list has been published in PDF format, allowing applicants to search for their roll numbers using the search function.

The result document contains details of shortlisted candidates who have cleared the written examination stage and are eligible for the next phase of the recruitment process.

Merit List & Selection Process

The merit list has been prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written examination. Those whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF have provisionally qualified for further stages, subject to verification of documents and eligibility criteria.

Officials are expected to release detailed instructions regarding document verification and subsequent recruitment formalities in the coming weeks. Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the RSSB website for updates related to schedules, required documents and appointment procedures.

Recruitment Drive For Agriculture Department

The Agriculture Supervisor recruitment is considered one of Rajasthan’s key hiring drives for the agriculture sector. The examination was conducted to fill a large number of vacancies, with selected candidates expected to play an important role in supporting agricultural development and government schemes at the grassroots level.

Successful candidates are now preparing for the next stage, while those who could not qualify are expected to focus on upcoming RSSB recruitment opportunities.

What’s Next For Qualified Candidates?

Candidates who have cleared the written examination should keep educational certificates, category certificates, identity documents and other required records ready for verification. Any discrepancy in documents may affect final selection. Authorities will issue a separate notification regarding document verification dates and further procedures.

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