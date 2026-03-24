Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: Cheshta Sharma Tops With 99 Percent

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10, Class 5, and Class 8 Result 2026 has been declared. Hundreds of thousands of students can now view their scorecards online on the official websites.

This year’s Class 10 results are particularly in the limelight, with Cheshta Sharma emerging as the record topper of the State with a whopping 99.00 percent marks.

Where to check RBSE Class 10, 5, 8 Result 2026

Students can view their Class 10, Class 5, and Class 8 results from the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajasthan.gov.in.

The results are also available on some third-party websites, but students can only check their results on the official websites. Students should have their roll numbers handy to avoid any delays in traffic hours.

Keeping roll numbers ready will help avoid delays during peak traffic hours.

Who is the RBSE Class 10 topper 2026

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10 topper 2026 is Cheshta Sharma, who secured an astounding 99.00 percent marks. T

The record topper has the highest marks in many of the years of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, and is an exemplar of the state’s academic excellence.

What is the RBSE Class 10 pass percentage 2026

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10 pass percentage 2026 is 94.23 percent. Students have consistently yielded high results for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education over the years.

When were the RBSE Class 10 exams conducted

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10 exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026. A total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Board examinations.

The Rajasthan Board results were released after a delay from the expected dates of March 20 and March 23.

What is the exam schedule for RBSE Class 5 and 8

RBSE Class 8 exam was conducted from Feb 19 to March 4, 2026, while Class 5 exam was conducted from Feb 20 to March 5, 2026. The results of Classes 5 and 8 have been announced together with Class 10. For a unified declaration of results, the board has considered this option.

How to download the RBSE marksheet 2026

Students can follow the steps as mentioned below:

Open rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Select the appropriate result link

Enter roll no and other details

Submit and check the Result

Download and print the marksheet

Students must verify all information after downloading the results.

Is the RBSE online marksheet final

The online marksheet is provisional. Students can download and use it now. The original marksheets will be distributed by schools in the next few days.

Students will have to collect their official documents from their respective institutions.

How does this year compare with last year’s RBSE results

This year, the pass percentage was higher, and the topper’s score was also higher than last year. Overall pass percentage was 93.03 percent, and girls’ performance was better than the boys’.

Around 10.41 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 exams. This year’s result shows the steady performance of students in Rajasthan.

What should students do after the RBSE results 2026

Students should download their results for their future reference and start planning their next course of action. Now that the results of Classes 5, 8, and 10 are declared, students will be focusing on admissions and more academically.

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