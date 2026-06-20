Rajasthan BSTC First Seat Allotment Result 2026 OUT: Check College Allotment List, Download Letter via Direct Link

The Rajasthan BSTC (Pre D.El.Ed) First Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been released, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of candidates seeking admission to the 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme across the state. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotted colleges and download their allotment letters from the official portal. The first allotment list marks a crucial stage in the admission process, as seat allocation has been carried out based on candidates’ merit, category, preferences submitted during counselling, and seat availability in participating institutions.

First Seat Allotment List Released

The first round seat allotment list was published on June 20, 2026, as per the counselling schedule announced by the authorities. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the next admission formalities within the stipulated deadlines to secure their admission.

Admission authorities have advised candidates to carefully review their allotment details and immediately begin the admission process to avoid losing their allotted seats.

Official Portal Link- predeledraj2026

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Seat Allotment Result 2026

Candidates can access their allotment status by following these steps:

Visit the official Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed counselling website. Click on the “First Seat Allotment Result 2026” link. Enter the required login credentials, including application number and date of birth. Submit the details. The allotted college details will appear on the screen. Download and save the allotment letter for future admission procedures.

Important Dates Candidates Must Remember

Candidates allotted seats in the first round must pay the institutional admission fee of ₹13,555 between June 20 and June 27, 2026. Following fee payment, candidates are required to report to their allotted institutions for document verification and admission confirmation. The reporting and verification process will continue until June 29, 2026.

Authorities have also informed candidates that provisional admission slips can be downloaded during the reporting period after completing the required formalities.

What Happens Next?

Students who are satisfied with their allotted colleges can complete admission formalities and secure their seats. Meanwhile, candidates seeking better options may get opportunities through the subsequent counselling rounds and upward movement process scheduled in July. The second seat allotment list is expected to be released on July 13, 2026.

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