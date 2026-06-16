Rajasthan Horror: 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam

Rajasthan: A 22-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, days before the scheduled re-examination on June 21. The incident has once again brought attention to the intense pressure faced by students preparing for competitive medical entrance exams in the country. According to initial information, the student was living in a rented accommodation while preparing for the exam, which is considered one of the toughest entrance tests in India.

Re-Exam Pressure And Ongoing Stress

The NEET re-exam was announced after earlier irregularities in the exam process, creating uncertainty among thousands of candidates. Many students had been preparing under stressful conditions, waiting for clarity on their future.

Sikar, known as a major coaching hub for NEET and engineering aspirants, has witnessed similar incidents in the past, raising concerns about mental health support for students living away from home.

Growing Concerns Over Student Mental Health

Education experts and local authorities have repeatedly flagged the rising psychological burden on aspirants in competitive exam cities. Long study hours, high expectations, and uncertainty over results are often cited as major stress factors.

The latest incident has renewed calls for stronger counselling systems, timely academic clarity, and better emotional support for students preparing for national-level entrance exams.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Further details are awaited. Officials have also urged students and parents to seek help during periods of emotional distress.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines:

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

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