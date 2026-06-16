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Home > Education News > Rajasthan Horror: 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam

Rajasthan Horror: 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar ahead of the June 21 re-exam. The incident highlights rising pressure on students in coaching hubs. Police are investigating while concerns grow over mental health support and exam-related stress nationwide.

Rajasthan Horror: 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam (Representative Image)
Rajasthan Horror: 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam (Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 11:38 IST

Rajasthan: A 22-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, days before the scheduled re-examination on June 21. The incident has once again brought attention to the intense pressure faced by students preparing for competitive medical entrance exams in the country. According to initial information, the student was living in a rented accommodation while preparing for the exam, which is considered one of the toughest entrance tests in India.

Re-Exam Pressure And Ongoing Stress

The NEET re-exam was announced after earlier irregularities in the exam process, creating uncertainty among thousands of candidates. Many students had been preparing under stressful conditions, waiting for clarity on their future.

Sikar, known as a major coaching hub for NEET and engineering aspirants, has witnessed similar incidents in the past, raising concerns about mental health support for students living away from home.

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Growing Concerns Over Student Mental Health

Education experts and local authorities have repeatedly flagged the rising psychological burden on aspirants in competitive exam cities. Long study hours, high expectations, and uncertainty over results are often cited as major stress factors.

The latest incident has renewed calls for stronger counselling systems, timely academic clarity, and better emotional support for students preparing for national-level entrance exams.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Further details are awaited. Officials have also urged students and parents to seek help during periods of emotional distress.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

READ MORE: Kerala Weather Today 16 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds, Yellow Alert for Ernakulam and Kottayam

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Rajasthan Horror: 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam
Rajasthan Horror: 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam
Rajasthan Horror: 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam
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