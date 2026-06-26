RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 Declared at rbi.org.in; Download Phase 1 Merit list PDF, Check Phase 2 Exam Date

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 for the recruitment of Officer Grade B (General) as per the panel year 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Phase 1 exam can now find out if they have qualified for the next phase by downloading the merit list PDF from the official RBI website.

The Phase 1 exam was held on June 13, and the result was announced on June 25. The RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 only has the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Phase 2 exam. The result will be posted on individual scorecards, and category-wise cut-off marks will be released later.

How to view RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026

Candidates may view results by visiting the RBI website and choosing the ‘Opportunities @ RBI’ option, then choosing the ‘Current Vacancies’ heading and downloading the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2026 PDF from the ‘Results’ section.

Once they have downloaded the result PDF, they can search for their roll number. All those candidates with a roll number listed in the result will have qualified for the next phase of the selection process. Applicants are advised to save the result PDF.

When will the RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam take place

As per the official notification, the Phase 2 exam will be conducted on 25th July 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, and shortlisted candidates will have to take the test for all three papers of the day.

The RBI has also communicated that the candidates will receive a single admit card showing the details of both the examination shifts, such as the reporting time and examination venue. The central bank has also specified that any change in date, shift, centre or venue for the examination will not be accepted.

When will RBI grade B cut-off marks or scorecards be released

Although the applicant merits list has been released, the RBI has not announced the individual scorecards or the category-wise cut-off marks.

The central bank has further stated that they will be announced separately on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the recruitment portal for scorecards, pass marks and other recruitment announcements.

What is the RBI Grade B recruitment timeline

The hiring process started from the official announcement dated April 29, 2026, and Advertisement No.: RBISB/DA/01/2026-27. The online application was taken from April 29 to May 20, with the Phase 1 examination held on June 13.

With the announcement of the preliminary result, the recruitment process has entered the second phase. Candidates who qualify in the Phase 2 examination will be eligible to proceed further in the selection process as per the recruitment rules notified by the RBI.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official RBI website for further updates on the Phase 2 admit card, scorecards, cut-off marks and steps of the recruitment process. Storing copies of the result PDF and other recruitment documents along will assist in the subsequent document checking and selection steps.

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