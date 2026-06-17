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Home > Education News > RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for 12 Young Professional (YP) positions across various departments at its Central Office in Mumbai.

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026
RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 13:00 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced 12 Young Professional (YP) vacancies across various departments at its Central Office in Mumbai. This recruitment drive is aimed at young professionals with skill sets that can support policy and technology tasks but who also wish to get exposure to short-term and medium-term commitments in one of the world’s largest economies.

These career options cater to the high-demand, nascent sectors such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, climate change risk analysis, sustainable finance, financial market research, data analytics and digital payment systems. Each of the roles has specific eligibility criteria based on your education and relevant experience. Candidates go through the specific post eligibility criteria before they apply.

Who Can Apply for RBI Young Professional Posts

Candidates must be Indian nationals and be between 21 and 30 years of age on or before 06 Jul 2026. A postgraduate degree and/or a professional qualification in economics, finance, statistics, public policy, computer science, data science, artificial intelligence, environmental studies or other related fields may be required for some roles. The RBI has also stemmed several posts that require specific work experience. Hence, you are asked to go through the eligibility requirements before applying.

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What Is the RBI Young Professional Salary and Tenure

Remuneration is the most appealing aspect of the drive. The selected young professionals will be paid with a fixed monthly basic pay of Rs 150,000, where applicable taxes will be deducted.

The period of initial engagement will be three (3) years. Thereafter, the contract will be renewable through mutual agreement for a further period of two (2) years with the maximum whole period of engagement of five (5) years. The central bank emphasises that the posts are contractual and not a stepping stone to permanent employment in the organisation.

How to apply for RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026

Applicants should apply through e-mail in the prescribed format. Download and complete the application form provided in the official notification. In addition to the application form, you should prepare supporting documents in PDF format: your curriculum vitae, educational qualification certificates, statement of interest, sample of your academic or policy writing work and a recommendation/referential letter from a professional at large.

Send the completed application form and supporting documents by e-mail to the designated RBI e-mail address. If an applicant is applying to more than one post, he/she should apply separately for each post.

What is RBI selection process

This involves the preliminary screening and shortlisting of applications on the basis of meritoriousness and eligibility criteria. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for document verification and interview. RBI has reserved the right to limit the number of those candidates invited for an interview as per the need of the organisation and the number of applications received.

The selected candidate will be required to join by August through to October 2026. The RBI has opened for applications. Professionals eligible for this role, who are interested in an exciting opportunity in policy research, technology, finance and analytics, could apply before the application deadline to take part in the recruitment drive for one of the most prestigious financial institutions in India.

Also Read: MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Expected Soon at msbte.org: Check Scorecard Release Date, Download Steps and Result Details

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RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply
Tags: rbiRBI selection processRBI Young ProfessionalRBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026RBI Young Professional Salary and Tenure

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RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply
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