RBI Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How To Apply

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close its application process for Young Professionals (YP) recruitment 2026 tomorrow, July 6. Candidates wishing to apply for specialised roles at RBI’s Central Office in Mumbai can submit their applications through email before the deadline ends.

The RBI recruitment 2026 is being conducted for several specialised roles at RBI’s Central Office in Mumbai. The posts include vacancies in artificial intelligence, climate risk, quantum technology, payment systems, policy research and other roles.

RBI Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria depends on the role a candidate is applying for. Candidates holding postgraduate degrees in courses such as engineering qualifications, professional degrees, or relevant research experience in the concerned field can apply.

RBI Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

To apply for various roles, candidates need to send the scanned copy of the prescribed application form along with required documents on the registered email before the last date, which is July 6.

The application form contains:

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Academic certificates and qualification documents

Statement of interest

Sample of academic or policy writing

Recommendation or reference letter from a professional referee

Candidates are however advised to submit separate applications if applying for each position.

RBI Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process of RBI Young Professional Recruitment involves initial screening, document verification, and a personal interview. The authority contacts the shortlisted candidates only through email for the interview stage. Later, candidates who qualify the interview will be selected for the roles.

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