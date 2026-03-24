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Home > Education News > RBSE Shala Darpan Result 2026: How To Check Class 5, 8 Scorecards Of Rajasthan Board

RBSE Shala Darpan Result 2026: How To Check Class 5, 8 Scorecards Of Rajasthan Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 through the Shala Darpan portal.

RBSE Shala Darpan Result 2026
RBSE Shala Darpan Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 24, 2026 12:45:05 IST

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RBSE Shala Darpan Result 2026: How To Check Class 5, 8 Scorecards Of Rajasthan Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 through the Shala Darpan portal. 

More than 26 lakh students appeared for the exams and are eagerly waiting to receive their scorecard. On announcement, the students can check their results online on the official portals.

When will RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result 2026 be announced

The RBSE Class 5 Result 2026 and Class 8 Result 2026 will be out on March 24, 2026. The result will probably be announced by state authorities, and then the result link will be activated on the Shala Darpan portal. 

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Students must have their roll number handy and check the result to avoid any hassle.

Where to check RBSE Class 5, 8 Result 2026 online

The students can check their scorecard through these official portals: rajshaladarpan.nic.in rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in rajpsp. nic.in 

The official result link will be shared on those portals, and the student has to enter their roll number to check the marksheet.

How to check the RBSE Shala Darpan result 2026

After the result is announced, the students can follow the steps below to check the result:

  • Visit rajshaladarpan. nic. in 
  • Choose RBSE Class 5 Result 2026 or Class 8 Result 2026
  • Enter roll number details
  • Submit and check the scorecard 
  • Download and print the result for future reference.

Students should check all the details mentioned on the marksheet.

What details will RBSE marksheet 2026 include

The online marksheet will show all the important details, like:

  • Student’s name
  • Marks of all the subjects
  • Total score
  • Grades (for Class 8)
  • Qualifying status. 

The digital marksheet will be considered as a provisional record till the original marksheet is issued.

Is the RBSE Shala Darpan result marksheet final

The result announced online will be provisional. The actual marksheets and certificates will be forwarded to the respective schools. Students are advised to collect their official documents in the school in the next few days.

What were last year’s RBSE Class 5, 8 results

In the previous year, the RBSE passed a strong trend. The percentage of Class 5 students was approximately 97.30 percent, whereas the percentage of Class 8 students was approximately 95.72 percent. This represents a successful trend in the state’s education system at both levels.

What should students do after checking results

Once the result is available, students should download a copy and save it for future reference. They should also review how the details of their name, class, and marksheet appear. With results announced, students and parents can plan the next academic steps accordingly.

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Tags: Rajasthan BoardRBSERBSE Shala Darpan Result 2026Shala Darpan

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