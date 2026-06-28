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Home > Education News > Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Check Last Date, Objection Fee, Step-by-Step Guide

Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Check Last Date, Objection Fee, Step-by-Step Guide

To raise any objection, registered candidates have to pay the challenge fee and upload the supporting documents as proof of justification.

Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Check Last Date, Objection Fee, Step-by-Step Guide

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 11:37 IST

The re NEET 2026 answer key challenge window last date is today, June 28, 2026. Candidates can raise their objections against the answer key of re NEET 2026 before the adline ends. The Re NEET 2026 provisional answer key was released on June 25. Along with the answer key, the NTA opens the NEET 2026 challenge window for all candidates who appeared in the NEET re-test. To raise any objection, registered candidates have to pay the challenge fee and upload the supporting documents as proof of justification. 

How to Challenge NEET UG 2026 Answer Key?

Candidates need to follow below given steps to raise objections against the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key:

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  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Answer Key Challenge for NEET(UG) – 2026 Re-Examination” link.

  • Enter application number, password and security pn

  • Download the NEET 2026 provisional answer key 

  • Check the errors and discrepancies if any

  • Submit the challenge Upload supporting documents.

  • Pay the required fee of Rs 200 per question and submit the challenge.

What is the Re NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Fee?

The NTA has released the re NEET challenge window 2026. Candidates have to pay the prescribed fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. If a candidate finds three answers listed in the NEET answer key incorrect, he or she has to pay an amount of Rs 600 to raise the objection However, if the challenge is found to be valid after expert review, the fee paid will be refunded. It is important for candidates to verify all details carefully before making the payment to raise the claim. 

Re NEET Final Answer Key 2026

The NEET re-test final answer key 2026 will be released along with the results. The final answer key will carry all the answers to the questions listed in the NEET OMR sheet. Based on the challenges received from the candidates, the experts review the challenges and release the final answer key. However, candidates must note that the final answer key is not challenged under any circumstances. 

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Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Check Last Date, Objection Fee, Step-by-Step Guide
Tags: home-hero-pos-5NEET 2026 challenge windowNEET UG 2026 answer keyNEET UG 2026 provisional answer keyNEET UG answer keyRe NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Fee

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Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Check Last Date, Objection Fee, Step-by-Step Guide
Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Check Last Date, Objection Fee, Step-by-Step Guide
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