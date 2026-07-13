Re NEET 2026 OMR Sheet PDF Released @neet.nta.nic.in; Know How To Challenge

The Re NEET OMR Sheet 2026 has been released on July 13 at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can can download the Re NEET OMR Sheet 2026 by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in and submit their challenges till July 15. The NEET final answer key 2026 will be released soon along with results.

How to Download Re NEET OMR Sheet 2026?

Candidates can download the NEET 2026 OMR response sheets using the process given below.

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Click on Re NEET 2026 OMR Sheet link.

Login using application number and password.

The NEET re-test OMR sheet 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the NEET 2026 OMR sheet PDF for future reference.

NEET OMR Sheet 2026 Link Out: How to Challenge?

Candidates can submit their challenges against the NEET UG OMR Sheet 2026 using the given process.

Navigate the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on Re NEET 2026 OMR Sheet linkEnter credentials such as NEET application number and password and access the Challenge Portal

Identify the discrepancies and challenge the same.

submit the supporting documents

Pay the fee of Rs 200 per challenge

Submit the objections

Download and save the receipt for future use.

NEET 2026 Final Answer Key

The NTA will release the final answer key of NEET 2026 re-test soon at its official website. The final answer key of NEET 2026 is prepared based on the submissions received from the candidates against the provisional answer key which was released earlier in June.