Re-NEET Answer Key 2026 For Code 50,60,70,80 Soon At neet.nta.nic.in: Check Where To Download When Out?

The re NEET exam 2026 was conducted on June 21 across India and abroad. Now after the competition of the re-examination, candidates are eagerly waiting for the NTA NEET answer key release date 2026. Based on previous years’ trends, the re NEET UG 2026 answer key for codes 50, 60, 70 & 80 will be released a few days after the exam. Once released, the provisional NEET UG 2026 answer key will be issued at its official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Re NEET 2026 Answer Key Release Date

As of now, there has been no update on the official NEET answer key 2026 date. However, as per media reports, the re NEET 2026 answer key is expected to be out by next week. Candidates can access the provisional NEET answer key 2026 and response sheets by entering their login credentials. The provisional re NEET answer key serves as an important document which contains the correct answers to all the questions asked during the NEET re-test 2026.

How to Check Re NEET 2026 Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can check the below given steps to check the re NEET 2026 answer key.

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key & Response Sheet”

Enter the application number, password and security pin

The Re NEET answer key pdf will appear on the screen

Cross-check the NEET answers marked in the OMR sheet and match them with answers.

Download and save the answer key for future reference

How to Calculate NEET Scores Using NEET Answer Key 2026?

Download the NTA NEET 2026 answer key for re-test

Count the responses marked in the response sheet

Count the number of correct answers

Count the number of incorrect answers

Calculate the NEET scores using the marking scheme



NEET Marking Scheme 2026

Candidates can check NEET marking scheme 2026 in the NEET UG 2026 exam.