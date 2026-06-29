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Home > Education News > Re NEET UG 2026: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheet Expected Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

Re NEET UG 2026: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheet Expected Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Re-NEET UG 2026 result soon for candidates who appeared in the re-examination.

NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer key challenge begins at neet.nta.nic.in; check fee, last date and steps to apply
NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer key challenge begins at neet.nta.nic.in; check fee, last date and steps to apply

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 12:52 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the Re-NEET UG 2026 result soon. For candidates who appeared for the re-examination, it is expected that the agency will deactivate the upload of the scanned OMR sheets, OMR response sheets (compiled) and final answer key to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, before declaring the result.

Even though the provisional answer key has been released, the objection window is closed. But candidates are waiting to see their individual OMR sheets. According to the NTA, the scanning of OMR sheets will be done soon, and these will be available to download through the candidate login before the declaration result.

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When will the Re-NEET UG 2026 result be released

There is no official statement yet from the National Testing Agency about the result declaration date. However, the result of the Re-NEET UG 2026 could be declared on 15/07/2026. From the working sheets, it might be released at around 2 pm. But still, this is not an official timing only an estimation. Candidates can keep checking the official website for any announcements about the release date, final answer key and counselling schedule.

Why delay in release of Re-NEET 2026 OMR sheet

Unlike last year, NTA has reformed the method of evaluation for re-examination, the agency said. This year NTA has also published the provisional answer key and taken candidates’ objections without publishing the scanned OMR response sheets at a simultaneous time.

Per the agency, the agency is also scanning OMR sheets and taking objections against the provisional answer key. Once the process is complete, candidates will be able to find their response sheets in the portal. The new schedule has been changed to shorten the time for the complete evaluation before it publishes the final answer key.

How to download Re-NEET 2026 OMR sheet

  • Go to the neet.nta.nic.in website.
  • Click on Re-NEET 2026 OMR Response Sheet.
  • Enter the application number and password or date of birth.
  • The new sheet will be displayed on your screen as a scanned OMR response paper.
  • Then donwload that sheet for future reference.
  • Candidates are advised to verify their responses after downloading OMR sheet

What will happen before Re-NEET result

Before the result of Re-NEET UG 2026 is announced, NTA will first short out a number of steps. These comprise the release of scanned OMR response sheets, scrutiny of objections by subject specialists, release of the final answer key and evaluation of the final merit list. The declared result would use the revised answer key which would have incorporated all valid objections raised by the subject specialists.

The successful candidates will then be eligible for NEET UG counselling and admission into various undergraduate medical and allied health science courses in the country. Candidates should consider the official notifications on the NTA website only, and not unverified information on social media about the release of the answer key or the result date.

Also Read: Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply for Group C posts before July 27

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Re NEET UG 2026: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheet Expected Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

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Re NEET UG 2026: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheet Expected Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Key Details Here
Re NEET UG 2026: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheet Expected Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Key Details Here
Re NEET UG 2026: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheet Expected Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Key Details Here
Re NEET UG 2026: Final Answer Key, OMR Sheet Expected Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

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