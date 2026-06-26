Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured students that the individual OMR response sheets will be sent to the candidates who appeared for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination after the latest release of the definitive answer key shortly. To reiterate its stance, the NTA has opened the answer key challenge window for a brief period for candidates to file objections against the provisional answer key that has been released without uploading the scanned response sheets.

The NTA has clarified in a statement that the scanning of the answer sheets has not yet been finished, which is why the individual response sheets have not been uploaded yet, and students will be able to view and download them once the process has been completed.

The agency has also said that the scanning of OMR answer sheets is being undertaken at the same time as the provisional answer key is being released to ensure that the final results can be declared without any further delay.

Why are Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR sheets not ready yet

The scanning of OMR answer sheets has not yet received final completion, hence the error, as pointed out by the NTA in regard to the upload of individual response sheets. The agency has assured that the delayed release of OMR sheets is not compromising transparency in the evaluation process.

How to challenge the Re-NEET UG 2026 answer key

The provisional answer key challenge window is open from June 25 to 28. One can raise objections after logging in to the NEET website and ticking the questions they want to challenge. The processing fee is Rs. 200 per question. The agency said the fee will be refunded if the objection is accepted after review by subject experts.

Candidates have also been told to raise objections only to those questions that have the question paper series code as mentioned on the cover page of their own test booklet.

Why did NTA open answer key challenge before OMR release

The agency said the move was taken strategically for ensuring transparency and prompt evaluation.

Raising objections to the provisional answer key while OMR sheets are still being scanned will allow subject experts to start reviewing the questions raised in dispute before every stage of the evaluation process is completed. This parallel process has helped in cutting the time for final answer key preparation and result declaration of the examination, said the agency.

What happens after the OMR response sheets are released

Candidates will be able to verify the answers recorded in OMR response sheets. While the expert panel will carry on its review of all objections raised against the provisional answer key.

After reviewing the challenges, NTA will release the final answer key with any valid corrections duly made. The final answer key will be used for evaluation of candidates’ scores and result compilation for Re-NEET UG 2026.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA website for updates on the release of OMR response sheets, the final answer key and the result declaration. Candidates should also complete the answer key challenge process before the deadline so notified by the NTA if they intend to raise an objection to any answer.

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