Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway

Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that candidates who appeared for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination will receive their individual OMR response sheets separately.

NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer key challenge begins at neet.nta.nic.in; check fee, last date and steps to apply
NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer key challenge begins at neet.nta.nic.in; check fee, last date and steps to apply

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 14:58 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured students that the individual OMR response sheets will be sent to the candidates who appeared for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination after the latest release of the definitive answer key shortly. To reiterate its stance, the NTA has opened the answer key challenge window for a brief period for candidates to file objections against the provisional answer key that has been released without uploading the scanned response sheets.

The NTA has clarified in a statement that the scanning of the answer sheets has not yet been finished, which is why the individual response sheets have not been uploaded yet, and students will be able to view and download them once the process has been completed.

You Might Be Interested In

The agency has also said that the scanning of OMR answer sheets is being undertaken at the same time as the provisional answer key is being released to ensure that the final results can be declared without any further delay.

Why are Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR sheets not ready yet

The scanning of OMR answer sheets has not yet received final completion, hence the error, as pointed out by the NTA in regard to the upload of individual response sheets. The agency has assured that the delayed release of OMR sheets is not compromising transparency in the evaluation process.

How to challenge the Re-NEET UG 2026 answer key

The provisional answer key challenge window is open from June 25 to 28. One can raise objections after logging in to the NEET website and ticking the questions they want to challenge. The processing fee is Rs. 200 per question. The agency said the fee will be refunded if the objection is accepted after review by subject experts.

Candidates have also been told to raise objections only to those questions that have the question paper series code as mentioned on the cover page of their own test booklet.

Why did NTA open answer key challenge before OMR release

The agency said the move was taken strategically for ensuring transparency and prompt evaluation.

Raising objections to the provisional answer key while OMR sheets are still being scanned will allow subject experts to start reviewing the questions raised in dispute before every stage of the evaluation process is completed. This parallel process has helped in cutting the time for final answer key preparation and result declaration of the examination, said the agency.

What happens after the OMR response sheets are released

Candidates will be able to verify the answers recorded in OMR response sheets. While the expert panel will carry on its review of all objections raised against the provisional answer key.

After reviewing the challenges, NTA will release the final answer key with any valid corrections duly made. The final answer key will be used for evaluation of candidates’ scores and result compilation for Re-NEET UG 2026.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA website for updates on the release of OMR response sheets, the final answer key and the result declaration. Candidates should also complete the answer key challenge process before the deadline so notified by the NTA if they intend to raise an objection to any answer.

Also Read: TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway
Tags: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026NTA Re-NEET UGRe-NEET UG 2026Re-NEET UG answer key 2026Re-NEET UG answer key challengeRe-NEET UG OMR response sheetRe-NEET UG OMR sheets

RELATED News

PGCIL Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Date, Pattern and Important Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund

RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 Declared at rbi.org.in; Download Phase 1 Merit list PDF, Check Phase 2 Exam Date

KEAM Rank List 2026 Expected Shortly at cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Engineering And Pharmacy Ranks, Merit List and Counselling Details

UPPSC PCS 2026 Notification Released for 500 Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Application Process, Fees and Exam Date

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines

Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway
Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway
Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway
Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway

QUICK LINKS