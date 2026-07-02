Re NEET UG 2026 Result Date: When Will NEET Result Be Out? Check Scorecard Date Here

The NEET 2026 result is expected to be announced by the third week of July. According to sources, the re-NEET result 2026 will be declared on June 20, 2026. Once announced, candidates can visit the official website and check the results from neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET result 2026 for re-exam will be announced by July 20. NTA is busy fixing every possible glitches on results portal and is aiming to minimise any academic delay,” sources told NewsX.

When is the Re NEET 2026 Result?

The NEET UG 2026 result date is expected by July 20. According to the reports, the NTA is working on releasing the results soon. The NEET provisional answer key was released on June 25, with the objection window open till June 28.

How to Check NEET UG 2026 Re-Test Result?

Candidates can check the results from the below given points

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG re-examination 2026 result

The re NEET 2026 result will appear on the screen

Check the result status and download the scorecard by using roll number, password and security pin

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Details Mentioned in the NEET UG 2026 Result

The following details are mentioned in the result

• Candidate’s name

• Roll number

• Application number

• Personal details

• Subject-wise percentile

• Total marks obtained

• Qualifying status

• All India Rank (AIR)

• NEET cutoff score

NEET Counselling 2026

Once the results are out, candidates will be required to register and participate for the counselling process conducted by the MCC. The NEET UG 2026 counselling is held online at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who register, pay the fee and fill out their choices can apply for the counselling process. Once the choices are filled, the seat allotment is released online and candidates who are granted seats need to join the allotted institutes.