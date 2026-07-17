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Home > Education News > Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700

Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700

Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2026 re-test conducted on June 21 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-17 00:44 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 16 declared the re NEET UG 2026 result The result has been declared in the pdf format on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in, To download the scorecard, candidates will be required to enter their registration number, password and security pin. 

Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2026 re-test conducted on June 21 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

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How To Downlaod NEET 2026 Result?

Candidates can follow the given beow steps to downalod the result. 

Follow these steps to download your result:

  • Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on NEET 2026 Result.

  • Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

  • Click on Submit.

  • Your NEET UG 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

  • Download and print the scorecard for future use.

Profile of the Top Rankers

  • 19 candidates scored above 700 marks.

  • 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above.

  • 1,492 candidates secured 650 marks or above.

  • 10,160 candidates scored 600 marks or above.

  • 90,780 candidates obtained 500 marks or above.

Category-wise Qualified Candidates in NEET 2026

  • Category-wise qualified candidates:
    •General: 2.91 lakh
    •OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh
    •SC: 1.59 lakh
    •ST: 63,716
    •Gen-EWS: 95,026
    •PwBD: 3,666
    •PwD: 303

Women Outperform Boys in NEET Re Test 

  • Over 58% of all qualified candidates are women.

  • Women recorded a qualification rate of 56.8%.

  • Men recorded a qualification rate of 55.1%.

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Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700
Tags: NEET 2026 ResultNEET UG 2026 resultNEET UG 2026 scorecard

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Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700
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Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700
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